ETV Bharat / bharat

Graham Staines And His Sons Murder Case | Odisha Government Rejects Dara Singh's Plea For Release From Prison

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday rejected Dara Singh's plea for release from prison in the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, officials said.

Rabindra Kumar Pal alias Dara Singh is serving a life sentence in the Graham Staines and his sons' murder case and has served more than 25 years in prison.