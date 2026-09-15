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Graham Staines And His Sons Murder Case | Odisha Government Rejects Dara Singh's Plea For Release From Prison

Dara Singh served a life sentence for more than 25 years in prison over the murder of Graham Staines and his sons.

Dara Singh
FILE - Rabindra Kumar Pal, alias Dara Singh, is escorted by security personnel (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 15, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday rejected Dara Singh's plea for release from prison in the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, officials said.

Rabindra Kumar Pal alias Dara Singh is serving a life sentence in the Graham Staines and his sons' murder case and has served more than 25 years in prison.

More details to follow....

TAGGED:

DARA SINGH 1999 MURDER
AUSTRALIAN GRAHAM STAINES MURDER
GRAHAM STAINES AND SONS MURDER
GRAHAM STAINES
DARA SINGH

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