ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Govt Issues 8-Point SOP For Safety Of Census Enumerators

Strict legal action will be taken for obstructing the census work (file pic) ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: In view of the attacks being reported on the employees engaged in the first phase of the Census or House Listing and Housing Census work, the Odisha government on Thursday issued an SOP (standard operating procedure) emphasising the security and safety of the enumerators.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Arvind Padhi, has given eight-point urgent instructions to all District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and SPs to take steps for the safety of the officers and employees engaged in the census work.

Following are the eight-point instructions:

1. All enumerators and observers will wear their official identity cards during the field visit. It is mandatory to carry the appointment letter with them.

2. In view of the intense heat, it has been advised to keep the field work closed from 11 am to 3 pm. This has been implemented in the case of enumerators and observers.

(a) Necessary precautions will be taken to avoid injuries. Along with this, it has been asked to use ORS. If necessary, it will be provided by the district administration. The enumerators and observers will take all precautionary measures.

3. In isolated or sensitive areas, enumerators may work in pairs for security reasons. The observers will collect census work and security details from the enumerators every hour.

4. If there is any threat of protest or danger at any place, the enumerator will immediately return from the house or area. Later, the police will visit the place with security.

(a) If any such incident occurs, the senior officer will be informed immediately.