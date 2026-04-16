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Odisha Girls Alisha Biswal And Teenaa Rath Among Toppers Scoring 500/500 In CBSE Class 10

Bhubaneswar: Two young students from Odisha, belonging to different cities but having strikingly similar discipline in studies, have delivered a result that now defines academic excellence, by scoring a perfect 500 out of 500 in the CBSE Class 10 examination. The results of the examination were declared on Wednesday.

Alisha Biswal a student of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 in Bhubaneswar and Teenaa Rath from Mothers Public School in Puri have not just topped their exams but set a benchmark that speaks of consistency, sacrifice and clarity of purpose.

Like every achiever, Alisha, daughter of Sudarshan Biswal and Soudamini Mallik from Jagatsinghpur’s Nuagaon, dedicated her feat to determination, hard work and support of family and teachers. Appearing for six subjects, her best five scores added up to a flawless 500. "My journey was rooted in steady effort rather than last-minute preparation or stress. I feel very happy to have scored 500 out of 500. The Chief Minister has also congratulated me. I want to continue doing well in the future,” she said.

Her preparation was methodical. “Along with school, I attended tuitions. Not that I slogged day and night, I studied for two to three hours daily, which increased to five to six hours as exams approached. I had my goal clear - I wanted to do the best and achieve the best,” she added.

Despite the pressure building up three months before the exams, Alisha credits her family for keeping her grounded. “They always supported me and kept me away from stress,” she said. Staying away from distractions played a key role. “I stayed away from social media. I don’t have a phone. I used a laptop only for revision and educational videos,” she explained.

Ask her what she aims to become in life and she says, "I want to pursue medicine and become a neurologist.”

Teenaa being greeted with sweets for her performance (ETV Bharat)

A similar story of discipline also sprung from Puri, where Teenaa Rath of Mothers Public School matched the perfect score. Scoring 500 out of 500, she made not only her parents proud but the school too.

“I am very happy. What I had dreamt of has come true. The journey was not easy. My studies were not limited to hours but days. I compromised on sleep as well,” Teenaa said, reflecting on her preparation.