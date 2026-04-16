Odisha Girls Alisha Biswal And Teenaa Rath Among Toppers Scoring 500/500 In CBSE Class 10
Bikash Kumar Das speaks to the two Odisha students who have secured perfect 500 in CBSE Class 10, showing discipline, consistency and strong family support.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Two young students from Odisha, belonging to different cities but having strikingly similar discipline in studies, have delivered a result that now defines academic excellence, by scoring a perfect 500 out of 500 in the CBSE Class 10 examination. The results of the examination were declared on Wednesday.
Alisha Biswal a student of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 in Bhubaneswar and Teenaa Rath from Mothers Public School in Puri have not just topped their exams but set a benchmark that speaks of consistency, sacrifice and clarity of purpose.
Like every achiever, Alisha, daughter of Sudarshan Biswal and Soudamini Mallik from Jagatsinghpur’s Nuagaon, dedicated her feat to determination, hard work and support of family and teachers. Appearing for six subjects, her best five scores added up to a flawless 500. "My journey was rooted in steady effort rather than last-minute preparation or stress. I feel very happy to have scored 500 out of 500. The Chief Minister has also congratulated me. I want to continue doing well in the future,” she said.
Her preparation was methodical. “Along with school, I attended tuitions. Not that I slogged day and night, I studied for two to three hours daily, which increased to five to six hours as exams approached. I had my goal clear - I wanted to do the best and achieve the best,” she added.
Despite the pressure building up three months before the exams, Alisha credits her family for keeping her grounded. “They always supported me and kept me away from stress,” she said. Staying away from distractions played a key role. “I stayed away from social media. I don’t have a phone. I used a laptop only for revision and educational videos,” she explained.
Ask her what she aims to become in life and she says, "I want to pursue medicine and become a neurologist.”
A similar story of discipline also sprung from Puri, where Teenaa Rath of Mothers Public School matched the perfect score. Scoring 500 out of 500, she made not only her parents proud but the school too.
“I am very happy. What I had dreamt of has come true. The journey was not easy. My studies were not limited to hours but days. I compromised on sleep as well,” Teenaa said, reflecting on her preparation.
She prepared on the basis of writing and completed questions over and over again. “Initially, I focused on two three hours a day but later on there was no limit. I studied till I was content that I can answer any question. I revised each chapter four to five times through writing. It helped me understand and remember better,” she said.
Unlike many students, Teenaa maintained strict discipline in keeping social media away from her schedule. “I have never been on social media. I only watch educational videos when needed,” she said.
She also acknowledged the emotional support system behind her success. “My parents never pressured me. Whenever I studied too much, they asked me to relax. Teachers were also very supportive,” she added.
But she is not happy with her 99 score in Mathematics. “I never expected this so I am thinking of applying for rechecking,” she said.
Teenaa’s ambition is to pursue MBBS. "I am preparing for NEET. I want to study at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, become a cardiac surgeon and open a hospital for affordable treatment,” she said.
Her father, Samir Kumar Rath, expressed pride, saying, “She has made us happy. We will do everything possible to help her fulfil her dreams.”
ସିବିଏସ୍ଇ ଦଶମ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ ୫୦୦ ରୁ ୫୦୦ ନମ୍ବର ରଖି ସର୍ବଭାରତୀୟ ସ୍ତରରେ କୃତିତ୍ୱ ହାସଲ କରିଥିବା ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଦୁଇ ମେଧାବୀ ଛାତ୍ରୀ ଟିନା ରଥ ଏବଂ ଆଲିଶା ବିଶ୍ୱାଳଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଅଶେଷ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ।— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) April 16, 2026
ଆଜି ଯେତେବେଳେ ଆମେ 'ନାରୀଶକ୍ତି'କୁ ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ପ୍ରାଥମିକତା ଦେଇ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଆଗକୁ ନେବା ପାଇଁ ସଂକଳ୍ପବଦ୍ଧ, ସେତିକିବେଳେ…
Earlier on the day, taking to X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated both the toppers and invited them over to his office. He wrote, "My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Odisha’s two meritorious students, Teenaa Rath and Alisha Biswal, who have achieved distinction at the national level by securing a perfect 500 out of 500 in the CBSE Class 10 examination. At a time when we are committed to prioritising Nari Shakti (women empowerment) and taking it forward, this remarkable achievement by the daughters of Odisha is a matter of immense pride for all of us."
Appreciating their feat, he further stated, "This success proves that given the right opportunities, our girls can reach the highest heights. This is the true reflection of Nari Shakti Vandana. I wish both the achievers, as well as all successful students, a bright future."
While Alisha's and Teenaa's strategies varied slightly - one focusing on consistency and balance, and another on intensive writing and long study hours, both their journeys prove a common fact - discipline, limited distractions and strong family support can together help students achieve academic excellence.
In a time when shortcuts often dominate conversations around success, these two stories from Odisha narrate a simple formula - stay focused and trust the process.
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