Odisha DGP Selection: SC Adjourns Case To September 16, Jail DG Seeks Hearing As 'Affected Party'
Senior IPS officer Sushanta Nath's name was excluded from the DGP panel submitted to the UPSC by the Odisha government.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST|
Updated : September 7, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has adjourned the Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) selection case hearing to September 16. The case has taken a new turn with Jail Director General Sushant Kumar Nath filing an application, seeking to join the proceedings as an intervenor.
According to senior advocate Sangram Patnaik, Nath’s counsel has filed a petition on his behalf. On the other hand, the Amicus Curiae has submitted another report before the court.
The case concerns the procedure by which the state selects its top police chief.
A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana heard the matter on Monday.
During the hearing, Nath approached the Supreme Court seeking to be impleaded as an “affected party” in the case. He moved the court after his name was excluded from the panel of DGPs sent by the Odisha government to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for empanelment and selection.
Nath argued that he had been overlooked in the selection process and requested an opportunity to intervene in the proceedings. According to his submission, the final judgment of the Supreme Court in the case could have a direct bearing on his appointment and position.
Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested more time from the Supreme Court to present his arguments in the matter.
It may be recalled that on September 2, counsel for the opposing side, Raju Ramachandran, had sought additional time from the court to submit his report. The bench had allowed the request and adjourned the hearing to September 7.
During the hearing, the Supreme Court has directed Odisha government to file a special affidavit within the next seven days. The court has asked the state government to place the latest information, through the affidavit regarding three senior IPS officers - Sudhanshu Sarangi, Sushant Kumar Nath and R.P. Koche - who were included in the first-phase eligibility list sent by the state government to the UPSC in May.
In particular, objections have been raised regarding the ‘integrity certificate’ of IPS officer Sushant Kumar Nath, who was part of the list. The court has directed the state government to clearly explain the complete legal reasons and details concerning Nath.
On the other hand, advocate Bibhuti Choudhury has stated that the present in-charge DGP, Binayatosh Mishra, will continue to remain in the post until the Supreme Court passes its next order.
During the earlier hearing, senior advocate P Chidambaram, representing the petitioner, had told the bench that the Odisha government was attempting to include an ineligible officer in the panel that was to be sent to the UPSC.
He had also submitted that the UPSC was scheduled to hold a meeting on August 7 to consider the panel of three eligible DGP-rank officers for the appointment of Odisha’s DGP. However, the state government had withdrawn the list of officers.
The PIL alleges that the Odisha government was attempting to include a junior officer in the list of potential candidates for the post of DGP, allegedly in violation of the Supreme Court’s directions in the 2006 Prakash Singh case.
Meanwhile, former IPS officer Yogesh Bahadur Khurania retired as Odisha’s Director General of Police on August 16. Following his retirement, and until the appointment of a regular DGP, the state government appointed senior IPS officer Binayatosh Mishra as the interim DGP.
Considering seniority, the government entrusted the charge of in-charge DGP to Binayatosh Mishra, a 1993-batch IPS officer who was serving as the Crime Branch DG.
Before the appointment of Binayatosh Mishra as the current in-charge DGP, Bijay Kumar Sharma (B.K. Sharma) had taken charge as Odisha’s in-charge Director General of Police in August 2019.
Similarly, Arun Kumar Sarangi had also served as in-charge DGP for around seven months.
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