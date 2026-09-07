ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha DGP Selection: SC Adjourns Case To September 16, Jail DG Seeks Hearing As 'Affected Party'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has adjourned the Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) selection case hearing to September 16. The case has taken a new turn with Jail Director General Sushant Kumar Nath filing an application, seeking to join the proceedings as an intervenor.

According to senior advocate Sangram Patnaik, Nath’s counsel has filed a petition on his behalf. On the other hand, the Amicus Curiae has submitted another report before the court.

The case concerns the procedure by which the state selects its top police chief.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana heard the matter on Monday.

During the hearing, Nath approached the Supreme Court seeking to be impleaded as an “affected party” in the case. He moved the court after his name was excluded from the panel of DGPs sent by the Odisha government to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for empanelment and selection.

Nath argued that he had been overlooked in the selection process and requested an opportunity to intervene in the proceedings. According to his submission, the final judgment of the Supreme Court in the case could have a direct bearing on his appointment and position.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested more time from the Supreme Court to present his arguments in the matter.

It may be recalled that on September 2, counsel for the opposing side, Raju Ramachandran, had sought additional time from the court to submit his report. The bench had allowed the request and adjourned the hearing to September 7.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court has directed Odisha government to file a special affidavit within the next seven days. The court has asked the state government to place the latest information, through the affidavit regarding three senior IPS officers - Sudhanshu Sarangi, Sushant Kumar Nath and R.P. Koche - who were included in the first-phase eligibility list sent by the state government to the UPSC in May.