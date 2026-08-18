ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha DGP Appointment Process PIL: Supreme Court Defers Hearing To September 2

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to September 2 the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the process adopted for the appointment of the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha.

The PIL alleges that the Odisha government was attempting to include a junior officer in the list of probable candidates for the DGP post, allegedly in violation of the Supreme Court’s directions in the 2006 Prakash Singh case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohan was informed by solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Odisha government, that the state had already filed its response to the PIL. However, the bench observed that the state government’s response was not yet on record.

The Chief Justice said that he wanted to go through the state government’s response. Following this, the bench deferred the hearing to September 2.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) not to finalise the names of probable candidates for the appointment of Odisha’s DGP until August 18. The court was hearing the PIL over allegations that the state government was attempting to include a junior officer in the list of probable candidates.

Senior advocate P. Chidambaram, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that an ADGP-rank officer had been promoted in Odisha.

Under the Supreme Court’s 2006 judgment and subsequent directions in the Prakash Singh case, the state government is required to select the DGP from among the three senior-most officers empanelled by the UPSC for promotion to the post. The UPSC is required to prepare the panel based on factors including the officer’s length of service, a very good service record and experience in handling a range of responsibilities necessary to lead the police force.

The Supreme Court’s judgment also provides that once an officer is selected as DGP, the officer should be given a minimum tenure of two years, irrespective of the date of retirement.