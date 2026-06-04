ETV Bharat / bharat

'Odisha Earned Global Recognition For Its Zero-Casualty Approach During Natural Disasters': CM Majhi

Puri: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said Odisha’s globally recognised disaster management model and zero-casualty approach in natural disasters can offer valuable lessons to BRICS nations. “Odisha has earned global recognition for its zero-casualty approach during natural disasters, and the outcomes of this meeting will benefit BRICS nations in the future,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Majhi joined the second day of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group in Puri, where representatives from 11 member nations participated in discussions on disaster preparedness, mitigation and resilience-building.

Addressing the delegates, the Chief Minister welcomed participants to the temple town, saying, 'Welcome to the land of Jagannath'. CM Majhi also emphasised the contribution of technical institutions, scientists and technology in the field of disaster management.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister said, "Joined and addressed the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Technical Meeting in Puri, where distinguished delegates, experts and representatives from #BRICS nations came together to deliberate on strengthening resilience against growing climate and disaster risks. The discussions underscored the importance of disaster risk reduction as a cornerstone of sustainable development, economic stability and human security, while highlighting the need for greater global cooperation, innovation and technology-driven solutions."

"Odisha is proud to share its globally acknowledged disaster management model, built on preparedness, resilient infrastructure and active community participation. Guided by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and our commitment to the principle of “Zero Casualty”, we continue to strengthen disaster resilience across the state," CM Majhi added.

The recently approved Coastal Highway project will further bolster evacuation, emergency response and disaster preparedness along our coastline. I am confident that the outcomes of the Puri deliberations will help shape future global frameworks for disaster risk reduction and contribute to building a safer, more resilient and sustainable world," the Chief Minister further said.