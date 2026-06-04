'Odisha Earned Global Recognition For Its Zero-Casualty Approach During Natural Disasters': CM Majhi
The Chief Minister highlighted the state's globally recognised disaster preparedness and cyclone management model before representatives from 11 BRICS member nations.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Puri: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said Odisha’s globally recognised disaster management model and zero-casualty approach in natural disasters can offer valuable lessons to BRICS nations. “Odisha has earned global recognition for its zero-casualty approach during natural disasters, and the outcomes of this meeting will benefit BRICS nations in the future,” the Chief Minister said.
CM Majhi joined the second day of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group in Puri, where representatives from 11 member nations participated in discussions on disaster preparedness, mitigation and resilience-building.
Addressing the delegates, the Chief Minister welcomed participants to the temple town, saying, 'Welcome to the land of Jagannath'. CM Majhi also emphasised the contribution of technical institutions, scientists and technology in the field of disaster management.
Taking to X, the Chief Minister said, "Joined and addressed the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Technical Meeting in Puri, where distinguished delegates, experts and representatives from #BRICS nations came together to deliberate on strengthening resilience against growing climate and disaster risks. The discussions underscored the importance of disaster risk reduction as a cornerstone of sustainable development, economic stability and human security, while highlighting the need for greater global cooperation, innovation and technology-driven solutions."
Joined and addressed the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Technical Meeting in Puri, where distinguished delegates, experts and representatives from #BRICS nations came together to deliberate on strengthening resilience against growing climate and disaster risks. The… pic.twitter.com/mbrnjTjhkD— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 4, 2026
"Odisha is proud to share its globally acknowledged disaster management model, built on preparedness, resilient infrastructure and active community participation. Guided by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and our commitment to the principle of “Zero Casualty”, we continue to strengthen disaster resilience across the state," CM Majhi added.
The recently approved Coastal Highway project will further bolster evacuation, emergency response and disaster preparedness along our coastline. I am confident that the outcomes of the Puri deliberations will help shape future global frameworks for disaster risk reduction and contribute to building a safer, more resilient and sustainable world," the Chief Minister further said.
Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, addressing the delegates, recalled the horrific super cyclone. He highlighted how the state had adopted a completely different approach in the field of disaster management. Pujari highlighted measures like early warning systems, cyclone shelters and mass evacuation in disaster preparedness following past calamities.
Proud to see Puri hosting the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting. Since the 1999 Super Cyclone, #Odisha has faced nature’s fury with courage and conviction, guided by one principle—every life is precious. Our famed zero‑casualty model, rooted in resilient…— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 3, 2026
The meeting was attended by senior officials and technical experts from 11 member countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia. The summit is being organised under India’s BRICS 2026 chairmanship by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) from June 3 to 5 in Puri.
Along with the Chief Minister, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Shrimandir Administrator Arvind Padhi, and District Collector Divya Jyoti Parida were also present at the meeting.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik praised the event and said Odisha had transformed from a disaster- prone state into a global example of resilience.
“Proud to see Puri hosting the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting. Since the 1999 Super Cyclone, #Odisha has faced nature’s fury with courage and conviction, guided by one principle—every life is precious,” Patnaik said on X.
“Our famed zero‑casualty model, rooted in resilient infrastructure and community readiness, has transformed Odisha from vulnerability into a global beacon of disaster management. Welcome all delegates. Together, let us forge pathways to a safer, more resilient world,” he added.
Official sources said that around seven platoons of police force along with senior officers have been deployed for security.
Read More