ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha CM Denies Any Stampede, Hails Peaceful Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday lauded the successful conduct of the annual Rath Yatra in Puri. The Chief Minister said the death of the two devotees was not due to stampede or any systemic breakdown in crowd management.

"The overall conduct of the festival remained peaceful, orderly and well managed. There was no incident of stampede or any systemic breakdown of crowd management," the Chief Minister said in a statement issued here.

During the festival, several devotees complained of fatigue, dehydration, suffocation and other rain-related health issues. Seven devotees who fell ill were immediately shifted to hospitals by emergency response teams, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

"Among them, one elderly male devotee aged above 60 years died, while the exact cause of death is being ascertained. In a separate incident, another male devotee aged above 35 years died after suffering a cardiac arrest despite receiving immediate medical attention. Many other devotees who developed rain-related ailments were treated at hospitals and discharged after receiving medical care," it added.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that the world-famous festival was held peacefully and smoothly despite incessant rain and the unprecedented gathering of devotees.