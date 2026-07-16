Odisha CM Denies Any Stampede, Hails Peaceful Rath Yatra
The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that the world-famous festival was held smoothly despite incessant rain, reports Minati Singha.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday lauded the successful conduct of the annual Rath Yatra in Puri. The Chief Minister said the death of the two devotees was not due to stampede or any systemic breakdown in crowd management.
"The overall conduct of the festival remained peaceful, orderly and well managed. There was no incident of stampede or any systemic breakdown of crowd management," the Chief Minister said in a statement issued here.
During the festival, several devotees complained of fatigue, dehydration, suffocation and other rain-related health issues. Seven devotees who fell ill were immediately shifted to hospitals by emergency response teams, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
"Among them, one elderly male devotee aged above 60 years died, while the exact cause of death is being ascertained. In a separate incident, another male devotee aged above 35 years died after suffering a cardiac arrest despite receiving immediate medical attention. Many other devotees who developed rain-related ailments were treated at hospitals and discharged after receiving medical care," it added.
The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that the world-famous festival was held peacefully and smoothly despite incessant rain and the unprecedented gathering of devotees.
He lauded the coordinated efforts by the administration, security agencies, servitors and volunteers ensured the uninterrupted movement of devotees and the effective functioning of all essential services throughout the day. "Their patience, discipline and cooperation ensured the successful celebration of the festival," he said.
According to the Odisha Government, an estimated 8 to 9 lakh devotees from across Odisha, the country and abroad participated in the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshana.
Despite persistent rainfall throughout the day, all major rituals, including the pulling of the three chariots, were conducted smoothly and as per schedule. Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya also offered prayers before the chariots.
The government had made elaborate multi-layered arrangements involving the police, health department, Fire Services, ODRAF, NDRF, transport, municipal authorities and other departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.
Extensive CCTV surveillance, public announcement systems, traffic management, sanitation, drinking water facilities, emergency response teams and medical services were put in place for devotees.
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