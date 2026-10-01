ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha CEO RS Gopalan Seeks VRS, Says Decision Unrelated To SIR Controversy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan on Thursday said he has sought voluntary retirement (VRS) from government service for personal reasons, nearly 21 months before his scheduled superannuation.

Gopalan, a 2001-batch IAS officer, has been serving as Odisha's CEO since July 2024 and also holds the additional charge of Secretary in the Excise Department. He was due to superannuate in June 2028.

Speaking to PTI, Gopalan said his decision to seek VRS was unrelated to the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. "I wanted to take VRS for personal reasons. I would like to focus on personal matters. I will concentrate on my family and stay put in Bhubaneswar till my son's school education is completed," he said.

Asked whether his decision was linked to opposition demands for his resignation over the SIR exercise, Gopalan said, "Let them be happy if they want. I have completed 25 years in government service on September 2 and therefore decided to take VRS."