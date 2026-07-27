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Viral Insta Posts By BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's Daughter On Pradhan's Resignation Triggers Controversy

Bhubaneswar: After backlash over an Assam minister's daughter joining protests against the NEET paper leak, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now dealing with a similar controversy in Odisha. Social media posts by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi's daughter, Archita Sachin Rahar, welcoming Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister and openly backing protesting students have triggered resentment among a section of BJP leaders and supporters in the state.

The controversy began after screenshots of Archita's Instagram stories went viral on social media following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. In one of the posts, which featured Pradhan's photograph against the backdrop of the national flag, a news titled "Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid massive student protests over NEET leak fiasco" with a caption 'Jai Hind' was shared. The post was seen by many BJP leaders and supporters as celebrating his resignation.

In another post, Archita claimed that Pradhan's personal assistant (PA) would ask her mother Aparajita Sarangi to persuade her to delete the earlier post. "Also, to DP's PA who is sure to text my mother asking me to delete my previous story (it has happened before) -- Don't bother. I won't delete. Jai Jagannath! Jai Hind," she wrote.

Another screenshot shared on social media showed Archita clarifying that she was speaking as a private citizen and not on behalf of her mother or the BJP. "I am with the students. This is democracy. 'We, the people' can demand accountability from whoever is in power. I have neither expressed any political affiliation nor claimed that I am my mother's spokesperson. I spoke as a private citizen just for a cause," the post read.

However, hours later, the social media account reportedly was deactivated.