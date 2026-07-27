Viral Insta Posts By BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's Daughter On Pradhan's Resignation Triggers Controversy
Odisha BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's daughter, Archita Sachin Rahar, allegedly celebrated the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in an Instagram post.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: After backlash over an Assam minister's daughter joining protests against the NEET paper leak, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now dealing with a similar controversy in Odisha. Social media posts by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi's daughter, Archita Sachin Rahar, welcoming Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister and openly backing protesting students have triggered resentment among a section of BJP leaders and supporters in the state.
The controversy began after screenshots of Archita's Instagram stories went viral on social media following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. In one of the posts, which featured Pradhan's photograph against the backdrop of the national flag, a news titled "Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid massive student protests over NEET leak fiasco" with a caption 'Jai Hind' was shared. The post was seen by many BJP leaders and supporters as celebrating his resignation.
She is Archita Sachin Rahar.— Oppressor (@TyrantOppressor) July 25, 2026
Daughter of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi.
Today, she posted an Instagram story celebrating Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
She later claimed that Dharmendra Pradhan's PA contacted her mother and asked her to delete the story.
Instead of deleting it,… pic.twitter.com/ojQ41JONmB
In another post, Archita claimed that Pradhan's personal assistant (PA) would ask her mother Aparajita Sarangi to persuade her to delete the earlier post. "Also, to DP's PA who is sure to text my mother asking me to delete my previous story (it has happened before) -- Don't bother. I won't delete. Jai Jagannath! Jai Hind," she wrote.
Another screenshot shared on social media showed Archita clarifying that she was speaking as a private citizen and not on behalf of her mother or the BJP. "I am with the students. This is democracy. 'We, the people' can demand accountability from whoever is in power. I have neither expressed any political affiliation nor claimed that I am my mother's spokesperson. I spoke as a private citizen just for a cause," the post read.
However, hours later, the social media account reportedly was deactivated.
Her Insta account is down now.— Rajat Jain (@RajatJain) July 26, 2026
BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi’s daughter, Archita Sachin Rahar, publicly celebrated Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. When DP’s team allegedly pressured her mother to have it deleted, she doubled down and exposed the request on Instagram instead.… pic.twitter.com/t8KkZXinv7
Speaking to PTI, Aparajita Sarangi's office assistant Dhaneswar Barik said everyone has the right to express their views. He said Archita belongs to Gen Z, stands by her statement and has the right to speak her mind. Asked whether the episode has put the Bhubaneswar MP in a difficult position, Barik said, "Only time will tell." Sources said Aparajita Sarangi had asked her daughter to remove the post after receiving a phone call from Dharmendra Pradhan's office, but the request had no effect.
On Saturday night, Aparajita Sarangi backed Dharmendra Pradhan in a post on X. "Sri @dpradhanbjp ji has tendered his resignation today. Resigning after owning moral responsibility calls for a lot of courage. I stand by him in this very difficult time. I wish for him the best for the days to come. May Lord Jagannath shower HIS Blessings upon him," she wrote.
Sri @dpradhanbjp ji has tendered his resignation today.— Aparajita Sarangi, MP,( Lok Sabha) Bhubaneswar (@AprajitaSarangi) July 25, 2026
Resigning after owning moral responsibility calls for a lot of courage.
I stand by him in this very difficult time.
I wish for him the best for the days to come.
May Lord Jagannath shower HIS Blessings upon him.
Meanwhile, Jagannath Pradhan, who had contested the 2024 Assembly election from Bhubaneswar Central on a BJP ticket, said Aparajita Sarangi should apologise for her daughter's actions. He said, "Dharmendra Pradhan is 'the son of the soil' and his resignation has deeply hurt party workers. Odisha had accepted Aparajita Sarangi, who hails from Bihar, and elected her to Parliament twice. The MP should apologise on behalf of her daughter. An educated person should not make such remarks against a leader who has contributed significantly to Odisha and the country."
"The party functions like a family and its members should stand by one another in difficult times," another BJP leader was quoted as saying by PTI. He said that publicly criticising a party leader is not acceptable in a disciplined organisation like the BJP.
Odisha BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi’s daughter, Archita Sarangi, has triggered a political and social media storm after refusing to delete an Instagram post about Former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. In a strongly worded message, she addressed Pradhan’s… pic.twitter.com/h1buqjlzW7— PaniG (@jaijagannath081) July 27, 2026
The controversy comes close on the heels of a similar episode in Assam, where the daughter of state minister Keshab Mahanta joined a CJP-led protest over NEET paper leak and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, putting the ruling BJP in a fix.
The issue has also been discussed widely on social media. While some hailed Archita's "courage", others blamed it on parenting.
This is Archita Sarangi, Daughter of BJP MP from Bhubaneswar , Aparajita Sarangi.— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) July 25, 2026
She is literally celebrating Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation even while being a BJP MP’s daughter.
This is courage and also shows the youth of this country hates BJP so much that even children… pic.twitter.com/0GbudXVUst
1. Daughter of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar.— Squint Neon (@TheSquind) July 26, 2026
2. Dibisa Mahanta, daughter of Assam Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta.
3. Daughter of Ex-BJP MLA Vikram Singh, UP.
These leaders can’t even teach their daughters who were targeting the BJP govt. Such individuals should… pic.twitter.com/QkDZf7yOj2
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