ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha's Air Turns Hazardous; Two Cities Record Equal Or Higher AQI Level Than Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Of late, Odisha is witnessing an alarming rise in pollution levels, with air quality worsening across several places. While two cities, Cuttack and Angul, recorded a similar or higher AQI (Air Quality Index) levels than Delhi's overall AQI, situation in capital city Bhubaneswar and Balasore also remained grim on Wednesday, data on the Central Pollution Control Board's official website revealed.

As per CPCB, the AQI recorded at 9:05 AM today suggests Cuttack (333) and Angul (335) were close to or surpassed Delhi, which stood at 333, placing all three in the 'very poor' category.

Other major cities in Odisha are also not far behind. Bhubaneswar recorded an AQI of 327, while Balasore stood at 307, both falling under the 'very poor' bracket as well.

Officials warned that these pollution levels pose a high risk of respiratory illnesses, heart complications, asthma and lung-related diseases on prolonged exposure.