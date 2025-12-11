ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 11 Maoists For Looting 4,000 Kg Explosives In Odisha

Ranchi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 11 Naxalites, including several notorious and wanted Maoists from Jharkhand, accused of looting 4,000 kg of explosives from Odisha's Rourkela in May.

Jarja Munda alias Kulu Munda, Anmol alias Sushant Hembram, Ramesh alias Anal Da, Pintu Lohra alias Tiger, Laljit alias Lalu, Shiva Bodra, Amit Munda, Ravi Singh, Rajesh Mansid, Sohan Punem, and Aptan Hansda have been named in the charge sheet.

According to a statement issued by the NIA, these explosives were looted by 10 to 15 armed Naxalites associated with the CPI (Maoist) organisation on May 27 from the Relahatu Yanko area under the Keblang police station in Odisha while they were being transported from Itma Explosives Station to Banko Stone Quarry. Following this incident, the Odisha and Jharkhand police launched a joint operation in the Saranda forest of Jharkhand and the Sundargarh district of Odisha, in which a large quantity of explosives was recovered from Saranda.

The investigation revealed that the plan was to transport these explosives in approximately 200 packets of 20 kilograms each to the Saranda forest, a Naxalite bastion.