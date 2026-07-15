Oceans Become New Battleground Against Transnational Drug Cartels
With its strategic location and 11,098.81-km coastline, India emerges as a key maritime security partner in disrupting transnational drug syndicates, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Recognising that the world’s oceans have become one of the fastest-growing corridors for transnational narcotics smuggling, BRICS nations have placed maritime drug trafficking at the centre of their anti-drug agenda, adopting the Guwahati Declaration that calls for enhanced intelligence sharing, joint capacity building and coordinated action against criminal networks exploiting sea routes.
The declaration, adopted at the conclusion of the BRICS Heads of anti-drug agencies meeting in Guwahati recently, marks one of the strongest collective commitments by the grouping to tackle the rapidly evolving maritime dimension of the global drug trade.
Organised crime syndicates are increasingly using sea routes
While traditional anti-drug efforts have largely focused on land borders, the BRICS countries acknowledged that organised crime syndicates are increasingly using commercial shipping lanes, fishing vessels, container cargo, ports and maritime logistics networks to move massive consignments of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, precursor chemicals and synthetic drugs across continents.
The BRICS-Guwahati declaration, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, specifically resolves to enhance cooperation in combating maritime drug trafficking and other emerging trafficking modalities through information exchange and capacity-building initiatives, reflecting growing concern that criminal syndicates are shifting to sea routes as enforcement tightens along land borders.
Special significance for India
The maritime focus has special significance for India, whose 11098.81-km coastline, major commercial ports and strategic location in the Indian Ocean place it at the crossroads of narcotics trafficking networks linking the Golden Crescent, the Golden Triangle, Africa and Europe.
Earlier the length of India’s coastline was 7,516.6 km which was re-assessed to 11098.81 km by National Hydrographic Office (NHO) in coordination with Survey of India (SoI) as per the latest terms of references provided by National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).
Security agencies have increasingly warned that international trafficking syndicates are using the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal to transport large drug consignments concealed in cargo containers, fishing vessels and merchant ships before redistributing them through regional criminal networks.
Earlier seizure and incidents suggest that Arabian Sea has become the primary route for heroin, hashish and methamphetamine originating from the Golden Crescent (Afghanistan-Iran-Pakistan). Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea are increasingly being used for methamphetamine originating in the Golden Triangle (Myanmar-Laos-Thailand).
Major drugs seizure on the sea
According to government data viewed by ETV Bharat, in November 2024, at least 6,016.87 kg methamphetamine was seized on the Andaman Sea. The consignment had its origin in Myanmar and through Indian waters it was destined to international markets.
In February 2024, 3,089 kg charas, 158 kg methamphetamine, 25 kg morphine were recovered on the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea during the Indian Navy operation. The consignment had its origin in the Makran coast (Iran-Pakistan region) and was destined to countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
Similarly, in April, 2025, over 300 kg of suspected methamphetamine was seized from the Arabian Sea off Jakhau in Gujarat. It had its origin in Pakistan and destined to various places in India.
In May 2026, around 115 kg of cocaine was seized near Mundra Port in Gujarat which originated from South America and routed through 23 ports in seven countries before reaching Indian waters.
In February 2026, at least 203 kg of suspected narcoticshad been seized Off Porbandar in Gujarat with its suspected origin in Iran and destined to Punjab.
🤝 𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗦 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗶-𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝘂𝘄𝗮𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗶, 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗺 🤝— NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) July 7, 2026
🏆 A major outcome of the Meeting was the unanimous adoption of the Guwahati Declaration, reaffirming the collective resolve of BRICS nations… pic.twitter.com/1T9MPaRuVP
Cooperation across BRICS member countries emphasised
Officials believe the BRICS commitment could facilitate quicker exchange of maritime intelligence, improve profiling of suspicious cargo movements and strengthen cooperation among customs authorities, coast guards, anti-drug agencies and financial investigators across member countries.
The declaration also recognises that maritime trafficking has become closely linked with other emerging threats, including the diversion of precursor chemicals, proliferation of synthetic drugs, New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), misuse of virtual assets and encrypted digital platforms that allow criminal organisations to coordinate global supply chains while concealing financial transactions.
Rather than viewing maritime smuggling as an isolated challenge, BRICS has adopted a broader strategy integrating technology, intelligence and international cooperation. Member countries pledged to promote innovative digital tools, data-driven investigations and early-warning mechanisms to identify new trafficking routes and emerging synthetic substances before they spread across markets.
“For India, the discussions in Guwahati reinforce a growing strategic understanding that narcotics trafficking has become a national security challenge extending beyond conventional policing,” said marine security expert Prabir Dey to ETV Bharat.
Large maritime drug consignments not only fuel organised crime but are also linked to money laundering, illegal arms trafficking and the financing of extremist and terrorist networks operating across regions, Dey said.
Strengthening institutional capacity through specialised training programmes
Another important feature of the declaration is its emphasis on strengthening institutional capacity through specialised training programmes, expert exchanges, technical cooperation and equipment support among BRICS nations. Such cooperation could improve maritime interdiction capabilities by enabling enforcement agencies to adopt advanced surveillance technologies, intelligence analytics and coordinated operational responses.
The declaration also encourages closer collaboration with industry, academia and civil society to prevent the diversion of chemicals and pharmaceutical products into illegal drug manufacturing, recognising that modern trafficking networks exploit legitimate global supply chains.
Alongside enforcement, the BRICS nations reaffirmed their commitment to evidence-based prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration, particularly for children, youth and other vulnerable populations, underscoring that the global drug problem requires both security and public health responses.
Significantly, as maritime trafficking becomes a preferred route for global narcotics syndicates, the declaration positions BRICS to build a more coordinated response aimed at securing critical sea lanes while disrupting the financial and logistical networks sustaining the international drug trade.
“Adopted under India’s BRICS Chairmanship theme, ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,’ the Guwahati Declaration signals that the future of global anti-drug cooperation will increasingly be shaped not only at international borders but also across the world’s oceans,” a senior narcotics control bureau (NCB) official said.
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