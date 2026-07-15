ETV Bharat / bharat

Oceans Become New Battleground Against Transnational Drug Cartels

File photo of heads of anti-drug agencies of various nations at the BRICS meeting in Guawahati ( IANS )

New Delhi: Recognising that the world’s oceans have become one of the fastest-growing corridors for transnational narcotics smuggling, BRICS nations have placed maritime drug trafficking at the centre of their anti-drug agenda, adopting the Guwahati Declaration that calls for enhanced intelligence sharing, joint capacity building and coordinated action against criminal networks exploiting sea routes.

The declaration, adopted at the conclusion of the BRICS Heads of anti-drug agencies meeting in Guwahati recently, marks one of the strongest collective commitments by the grouping to tackle the rapidly evolving maritime dimension of the global drug trade.

Organised crime syndicates are increasingly using sea routes

While traditional anti-drug efforts have largely focused on land borders, the BRICS countries acknowledged that organised crime syndicates are increasingly using commercial shipping lanes, fishing vessels, container cargo, ports and maritime logistics networks to move massive consignments of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, precursor chemicals and synthetic drugs across continents.

The BRICS-Guwahati declaration, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, specifically resolves to enhance cooperation in combating maritime drug trafficking and other emerging trafficking modalities through information exchange and capacity-building initiatives, reflecting growing concern that criminal syndicates are shifting to sea routes as enforcement tightens along land borders.

Special significance for India

The maritime focus has special significance for India, whose 11098.81-km coastline, major commercial ports and strategic location in the Indian Ocean place it at the crossroads of narcotics trafficking networks linking the Golden Crescent, the Golden Triangle, Africa and Europe.

Earlier the length of India’s coastline was 7,516.6 km which was re-assessed to 11098.81 km by National Hydrographic Office (NHO) in coordination with Survey of India (SoI) as per the latest terms of references provided by National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

Security agencies have increasingly warned that international trafficking syndicates are using the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal to transport large drug consignments concealed in cargo containers, fishing vessels and merchant ships before redistributing them through regional criminal networks.

Earlier seizure and incidents suggest that Arabian Sea has become the primary route for heroin, hashish and methamphetamine originating from the Golden Crescent (Afghanistan-Iran-Pakistan). Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea are increasingly being used for methamphetamine originating in the Golden Triangle (Myanmar-Laos-Thailand).

Major drugs seizure on the sea

According to government data viewed by ETV Bharat, in November 2024, at least 6,016.87 kg methamphetamine was seized on the Andaman Sea. The consignment had its origin in Myanmar and through Indian waters it was destined to international markets.

In February 2024, 3,089 kg charas, 158 kg methamphetamine, 25 kg morphine were recovered on the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea during the Indian Navy operation. The consignment had its origin in the Makran coast (Iran-Pakistan region) and was destined to countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Similarly, in April, 2025, over 300 kg of suspected methamphetamine was seized from the Arabian Sea off Jakhau in Gujarat. It had its origin in Pakistan and destined to various places in India.