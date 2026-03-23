'Obstinate Attitude': SC's Harsh Words For Bengal Government On Kolkata Metro
The top court asked the West Bengal government not to politicise a developmental issue which is beneficial for the common people.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that a developmental issue, which is beneficial for the common man, should not be politicised, while pulling up the West Bengal government for "creating roadblocks" in the ongoing construction of a corridor of a Kolkata Metro rail project.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench declined to entertain a plea filed by the West Bengal government.
The bench said, "This merely exhibits the obstinate attitude of the authorities, wherein they want to delay and stall the Metro rail project in Kolkata. There was no infirmity in the order passed by the high court; we are sure that the project is completed in a time-bound manner."
The bench observed that there is no need to politicise everything, and added, "This is a development issue." The bench told the state's counsel, “This shows complete dereliction of your constitutional duty. You are running away from your responsibilities."
The bench said it would not appreciate the state government politicising a developmental issue beneficial to the common man, and added, "Don't create roadblocks."
The bench said that it is only pointing out that the high court has been very magnanimous to the state government, and added, "This was a fit case where your chief secretary, Director General of Police and other authorities should have been subjected to some action."
State's counsel sought to argue that the state was under the model code of conduct for the upcoming elections, and that board examinations were underway.
Pointing at the high court order of December 23, 2025, the bench said, "What prevented the state government from complying with the directions since then?"
Justice Bagchi said the Election Commission of India cannot object to this development project, which has been ongoing and is being monitored by the high court.
The bench observed, “For you, festivals are more important than development. It is not that you are willing, you are duty-bound."
“You told the high court that you have festivals to take care of. Is a festival more important than the construction of a transport artery?” asked the bench.
The bench made it clear that it does not appreciate a democratically elected government knocking on the door of the court and asking for this to be ignored. "The Election Commission will not have a difficulty in allowing the project. This was a project launched before the commencement of the model code of conduct. We will not allow the state to use this as a bogey to stall development again," Justice Bagchi said.
The state's counsel said the project cannot proceed as roads will be blocked for the construction, through which ambulances and emergency vehicles traverse.
The counsel sought time till May to comply with the directions of the high court. However, the bench was not convinced by this contention and declined to grant the prayer and said it would dismiss the appeal filed by the state government against the December 23, 2025, order.
The bench asked the Calcutta High Court to monitor the project's construction. On December 23, the high court expressed concern at the delay in the completion of the project connecting the IT hub of Sector V in Salt Lake with vast areas in south Kolkata, owing to an impasse over roadblock permission by the police, and directed that the work be completed by February 15, 2026.
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