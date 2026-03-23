ETV Bharat / bharat

'Obstinate Attitude': SC's Harsh Words For Bengal Government On Kolkata Metro

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that a developmental issue, which is beneficial for the common man, should not be politicised, while pulling up the West Bengal government for "creating roadblocks" in the ongoing construction of a corridor of a Kolkata Metro rail project.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench declined to entertain a plea filed by the West Bengal government.

The bench said, "This merely exhibits the obstinate attitude of the authorities, wherein they want to delay and stall the Metro rail project in Kolkata. There was no infirmity in the order passed by the high court; we are sure that the project is completed in a time-bound manner."

The bench observed that there is no need to politicise everything, and added, "This is a development issue." The bench told the state's counsel, “This shows complete dereliction of your constitutional duty. You are running away from your responsibilities."

The bench said it would not appreciate the state government politicising a developmental issue beneficial to the common man, and added, "Don't create roadblocks."

The bench said that it is only pointing out that the high court has been very magnanimous to the state government, and added, "This was a fit case where your chief secretary, Director General of Police and other authorities should have been subjected to some action."

State's counsel sought to argue that the state was under the model code of conduct for the upcoming elections, and that board examinations were underway.

Pointing at the high court order of December 23, 2025, the bench said, "What prevented the state government from complying with the directions since then?"