Observers Serve As Beacons Of ECI, They Should Ensure Free, Fair, Transparent Polls: Gyanesh Kumar
ECI has organised briefing meetings for General, Police and Expenditure Observers to be deployed as Central Observers for the forthcoming Assembly elections in various states.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in different states and a Union Territory (UT), Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday said the Central Observers serve as the beacons of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and they should ensure free, fair and transparent polls.
The poll panel has organised briefing meetings for General, Police and Expenditure Observers to be deployed as Central Observers for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
All together 1,444 Officers, including 714 General Observers, 233 Police Observers and 497 Expenditure Observers, have been called for the briefing meetings. The briefing meetings will be held in three batches over two days at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here.
Addressing the Observers, the Chief Election Commissioner said they have been selected to serve as the beacons of ECI.
"The Observers should ensure free, fair and transparent elections and said that their presence will energise the entire election machinery across 824 constituencies where elections are going to be held," Kumar said.
In his address, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said the Observers should serve as a friend, philosopher, and guide to election officials on the field.
He said their arrival must be well publicised, and they should remain accessible, ensuring grievances of the electors are swiftly redressed to avoid even perceptions of favouritism.
Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi said that the Observers must ensure ECI instructions are implemented in letter and spirit, upholding impartiality and democratic values.
He also instructed that Voter Information Slips (VIS) be distributed well in time to the voters so that they are not inconvenienced on poll day.
The Commission also interacted with the Observers in a doubt-clearing session. Senior officials of the Commission also briefed the Observers on various aspects of the preparation of Electoral Rolls and the Conduct of Elections in the five poll-bound States/UTs.
The Observers were also briefed on the IT applications and platforms, and media-related matters during the sessions.
As the Commission's eyes and ears, the Central Observers were asked to familiarise themselves with all the election laws, rules, guidelines and provide inputs directly to the Commission ensure their strict and impartial compliance. They were instructed to remain fully accessible to political parties and candidates, and to ensure that the grievances of voters are redressed in a timely manner.
The Observers were also asked to visit polling stations and ensure the implementation of the recent initiatives taken by the Commission for the convenience of the voters, especially ensuring the provision of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFS).
Notably, the poll panel appoints Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls. They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level.
Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are scheduled to be held early this year.