ETV Bharat / bharat

Observers Serve As Beacons Of ECI, They Should Ensure Free, Fair, Transparent Polls: Gyanesh Kumar

Addressing the Observers, the Chief Election Commissioner said they have been selected to serve as the beacons of ECI. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in different states and a Union Territory (UT), Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday said the Central Observers serve as the beacons of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and they should ensure free, fair and transparent polls.

The poll panel has organised briefing meetings for General, Police and Expenditure Observers to be deployed as Central Observers for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

All together 1,444 Officers, including 714 General Observers, 233 Police Observers and 497 Expenditure Observers, have been called for the briefing meetings. The briefing meetings will be held in three batches over two days at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here.

Addressing the Observers, the Chief Election Commissioner said they have been selected to serve as the beacons of ECI.

"The Observers should ensure free, fair and transparent elections and said that their presence will energise the entire election machinery across 824 constituencies where elections are going to be held," Kumar said.

In his address, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said the Observers should serve as a friend, philosopher, and guide to election officials on the field.

He said their arrival must be well publicised, and they should remain accessible, ensuring grievances of the electors are swiftly redressed to avoid even perceptions of favouritism.

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi said that the Observers must ensure ECI instructions are implemented in letter and spirit, upholding impartiality and democratic values.