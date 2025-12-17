ETV Bharat / bharat

Object Hurled At Former CJI Gavai: SC Asks Centre, SCBA To Suggest Measures To Prevent Incidents

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the Supreme Court Bar Association to suggest measures to prevent recurrence of incidents like the object-hurl attempt targeting former Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai in the courtroom.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, and senior advocate and SCBA President Vikas Singh, to submit suggestions to it for issuing the guidelines to deal with the issue. The court also asked for a standard operating procedure for the media to report on such incidents.

"The solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, and senior advocate and SCBA president jointly state that they will put up joint suggestions recommending preventive measures for these kinds of occurrences, and the protocol to be observed for reporting and publicising such incidents in future," the CJI said.