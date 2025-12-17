Object Hurled At Former CJI Gavai: SC Asks Centre, SCBA To Suggest Measures To Prevent Incidents
The top court said that the issue was non-adversarial in nature and hence, a common suggestion may be submitted.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 17, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the Supreme Court Bar Association to suggest measures to prevent recurrence of incidents like the object-hurl attempt targeting former Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai in the courtroom.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, and senior advocate and SCBA President Vikas Singh, to submit suggestions to it for issuing the guidelines to deal with the issue. The court also asked for a standard operating procedure for the media to report on such incidents.
"The solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, and senior advocate and SCBA president jointly state that they will put up joint suggestions recommending preventive measures for these kinds of occurrences, and the protocol to be observed for reporting and publicising such incidents in future," the CJI said.
The top court waived off the procedural formality of issuing a notice to the Centre. It said that the issue was non-adversarial in nature and hence, a common suggestion may be submitted.
Earlier, the apex court had desisted from initiating criminal contempt proceedings against 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore. The lawyer had attempted to throw an object at the then CJI. The apex court asked the SCBA to give their suggestions, which could be to formulate pan-India preventive guidelines. "Just think of giving three-four suggestions on how to prevent such incidents in places like court premises and bar rooms, etc. All of you, please give suggestions. Whatever requires to be done, we will see on the next date. We will request the attorney general also to give his suggestions in this regard," Justice Kant said on November 12.
The top court was hearing a plea of the SCBA seeking contempt action against advocate Kishore.
