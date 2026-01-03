'India Won't Tolerate': BJP Smells A Rat In Rahul Gandhi's Foreign Trips After Mamdani's Note To Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid
Umar Khalid and others have been charged as "masterminds" of the 2020 Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 6:49 AM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday criticised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for "interfering" in India's internal matter after the latter wrote a note for jailed activist Umar Khalid, who happens to be an accused in the North East Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asserted that "India will not tolerate" any such effort.
Bhatia also lashed out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader meets "anti-India forces and enemies of India" during his foreign trips, and encourages them to spread "falsehood" against India.
Questioning Mamdani's locus standi of commenting on India's internal matters, Bhatia cautioned the New York City Mayor against such efforts, asserting, "If India's sovereignty is challenged, 140 crore Indians will stand united under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."
People of India have "complete faith" in the country's judiciary, he added. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday slammed Mamdani for his note for jailed activist Umar Khalid, alleging that he insulted the Quran by coming out in defence of "criminals who talk about dividing India".
BJP's reaction came after Mamdani wrote a note for Khalid, recalling his words on "bitterness" and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. The note was posted on X by Khalid's partner, Banojyotsna Lahiri. "When prisons try to isolate, words travel. Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid," the caption accompanying the note said.
"Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you," the handwritten note signed by Mamdani mentioned.
Moreover, a group of US lawmakers has written a letter to India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra, urging a fair and timely trial for Khalid in "accordance with international law".
However, reacting sharply, Bhatia charged, "If anybody comes out in support of any accused and interferes in India's internal matters, the country will not tolerate it."
"Who is this outsider to raise questions on our democracy and judiciary, and that too coming in support of a person who wants to break India? This is not fair," the BJP spokesperson said at a press conference at the party headquarters here, when asked about Mamdani's note.
Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Bhatia said Gandhi "lies" about India during his visits abroad, showing no regard for the responsibility he has as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. "It is not appropriate for him (Gandhi) to have enmity with India and maintain brotherhood with George Soros (American billionaire and investor) and Ilhan Omar (US lawmaker). This is not fair. People of India will never forgive him," Bhatia added.
Similarly, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh said that an investigation must be launched into Rahul Gandhi's visits abroad, which propels foreign leaders to "interfere in Indian matters". Speaking to ANI, Vallabh said, "The Mayor of New York lives in America, he should talk about America and not interfere in any way in India's internal matters because India will not tolerate it.. No work will be done in the country based on your (Mamdani's) letter, pressure, or narrative-building. Whenever LoP Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, such letters come. There should be an investigation into who he meets and what he tells them, which leads people to send such letters to India. This matter should be investigated."
It is pertinent to mention here that Khalid and a few others have been booked under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA) 1967, and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. Getting bail under the UAPA is difficult for those booked under this law as the onus to show that the case is false lies on the accused.
Meanwhile, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal has also reacted sharply to the US lawmakers' letter, saying, "The so-called US lawmakers and the New York City Mayor are standing by criminals in India but keep mum on what's happening in Bangladesh. They also keep mum when Hindus and their temples are attacked in the US."
Criticising Mamdani for the note, the VHP spokesperson said the New York City mayor should have ascertained the "truth" about him before doing so. "What kind of mindset is this? Standing by killers… The newly elected mayor, who took an oath on the Quran, is insulting it. This is not right," Bansal said and asked Mamdani to "introspect". (With agency inputs)
