'India Won't Tolerate': BJP Smells A Rat In Rahul Gandhi's Foreign Trips After Mamdani's Note To Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia addresses a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, October 4, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday criticised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for "interfering" in India's internal matter after the latter wrote a note for jailed activist Umar Khalid, who happens to be an accused in the North East Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asserted that "India will not tolerate" any such effort. Bhatia also lashed out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader meets "anti-India forces and enemies of India" during his foreign trips, and encourages them to spread "falsehood" against India. Questioning Mamdani's locus standi of commenting on India's internal matters, Bhatia cautioned the New York City Mayor against such efforts, asserting, "If India's sovereignty is challenged, 140 crore Indians will stand united under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership." People of India have "complete faith" in the country's judiciary, he added. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday slammed Mamdani for his note for jailed activist Umar Khalid, alleging that he insulted the Quran by coming out in defence of "criminals who talk about dividing India". BJP's reaction came after Mamdani wrote a note for Khalid, recalling his words on "bitterness" and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. The note was posted on X by Khalid's partner, Banojyotsna Lahiri. "When prisons try to isolate, words travel. Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid," the caption accompanying the note said. "Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you," the handwritten note signed by Mamdani mentioned. Moreover, a group of US lawmakers has written a letter to India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra, urging a fair and timely trial for Khalid in "accordance with international law".