ETV Bharat / bharat

Nursing Student From Karnal Shows Presence Of Mind And Courage To Save Old Woman’s Life

Karnal: Demonstrating presence of mind and courage, a nursing student in Karnal administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to an old woman on the street and saved her last Wednesday (July 15). While onlookers stood watching the injured woman lying on the road, Sonakshi Rana, a BSc Nursing student, rushed to her aid. The video of Sonakshi’s effort has gone viral, earning her praise.

The 65-year-old Roshni Devi of Ishakpur in Kurukshetra, was crossing the road near Lado Dham in Karnal when a speeding Haryana Roadways bus hit her. The impact was so severe that she was thrown several feet away. Panic gripped the people present at the scene and no one knew what to do.

Sonakshi, a student at Gandhi College of Nursing and Pharmacy in Karnal, was returning home when she saw the woman lying on the road. She immediately checked the injured woman's pulse and breath. Without wasting any time, she began the CPR. For around two minutes, she applied continuous chest compressions to revive the woman. In a short while, the woman responded to CPR and began to show signs of life. Her breathing gradually returned to normal.

Sonakshi continued to appeal to bystanders to call an ambulance. But when help didn't arrive in time, she stopped a passing vehicle and rushed the injured woman to the hospital. Most importantly, she didn't stop administering CPR until they arrived at the hospital. This ensured that the woman continued breathing.

Sonakshi is a resident of Rana village in Karnal and is a second-year BSc (Nursing) student. Her father, Chanwa Ram, is an ex-serviceman currently posted with the Haryana Police in Madhuban. His daughter's courageous act has made the entire family proud.