Nursing Student From Karnal Shows Presence Of Mind And Courage To Save Old Woman’s Life
Sonakshi Rana was on her way home when she saw an old woman being hit by a speeding bus, and administered CPR to save her.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Karnal: Demonstrating presence of mind and courage, a nursing student in Karnal administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to an old woman on the street and saved her last Wednesday (July 15). While onlookers stood watching the injured woman lying on the road, Sonakshi Rana, a BSc Nursing student, rushed to her aid. The video of Sonakshi’s effort has gone viral, earning her praise.
The 65-year-old Roshni Devi of Ishakpur in Kurukshetra, was crossing the road near Lado Dham in Karnal when a speeding Haryana Roadways bus hit her. The impact was so severe that she was thrown several feet away. Panic gripped the people present at the scene and no one knew what to do.
Sonakshi, a student at Gandhi College of Nursing and Pharmacy in Karnal, was returning home when she saw the woman lying on the road. She immediately checked the injured woman's pulse and breath. Without wasting any time, she began the CPR. For around two minutes, she applied continuous chest compressions to revive the woman. In a short while, the woman responded to CPR and began to show signs of life. Her breathing gradually returned to normal.
Sonakshi continued to appeal to bystanders to call an ambulance. But when help didn't arrive in time, she stopped a passing vehicle and rushed the injured woman to the hospital. Most importantly, she didn't stop administering CPR until they arrived at the hospital. This ensured that the woman continued breathing.
Sonakshi is a resident of Rana village in Karnal and is a second-year BSc (Nursing) student. Her father, Chanwa Ram, is an ex-serviceman currently posted with the Haryana Police in Madhuban. His daughter's courageous act has made the entire family proud.
Impressed by Sonakshi's humanitarian and courageous act, the management and faculty of Gandhi College of Nursing and Pharmacy has honoured her. Sweets were also distributed on the occasion. After her video went viral on social media, the people are hailing Sonakshi as a ‘real hero’ and a ‘life-saving daughter’.
Recalling the incident, Sonakshi said, “The sight of a woman crossing the street after getting off a bus, and being hit by another speeding bus, frightened me. My hands began to shake. However, I remembered my nursing training, checked the woman's pulse and began CPR. At one point, the woman's breathing stopped but continuous CPR restored it.”
Sonakshi credited her college teachers, saying they taught her how to help people in times of crisis.
"Today my daughter has made me proud," said Chanwa Ram. He said the pride he has experienced is the same as the one he used to feel while serving in the armed forces. He has appealed to all the girls to act with courage and wisdom in any emergency instead of panicking.
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