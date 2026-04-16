ETV Bharat / bharat

Numbers Not In Favour Of NDA To Get Women Quota Law Passed In Parliament

New Delhi: The ruling NDA does not have the required numbers in Parliament to get the women's reservation bills passed with a two-thirds majority, unless it can shore up support from other parties or make some of them abstain. While the NDA has the support of 293 members in the Lok Sabha, which is 54 per cent of the house, the opposition has 233 MPs.

While 7 MPs are independents, seven belong to parties like the YSRCP, AIMIM and Shiromani Akali Dal, which have yet to openly support the bills. The rules require 360 MPs to support the bills, including the Constitution amendment bill, which comes to two-thirds of those present and voting.

For the bills to get approval from the Lok Sabha, at least two main opposition parties from amongst the Samajwadi Party (37 MPs), Trinamool Congress (28 MPs) or DMK (22 MPs) would have to abstain. The Congress has 98 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

On the other hand, the BJP has 240 MPs, TDP 16 and JDU 12 in the Lok Sabha from the NDA. In case the bills do not get the Lok Sabha nod, they will not be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, the NDA has 141 members in their favour, which is 58 per cent of the upper house, and the opposition has 83 MPs in support. Parties such as the BRS, YSRCP, BJD, and BSP and independents have 20 MPs in the upper house, and their votes may help swing the decision.

For the Constitution amendment bill to get through in the upper house, the ruling alliance needs the support of 163 MPs to be present and voting, which is a two-thirds majority of the house.