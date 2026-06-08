ETV Bharat / bharat

Numbers Of Suspected Bangladeshis In Cooch Behar Holding Centres Trickle Upwards

Cooch Behar: The number of suspected individuals in the holding centres of Cooch Behar district is steadily increasing, according to administrative sources. Holding centres have already been established at the Dinhata Municipality's community hall and the Changrabandha truck terminus building in Mekhliganj, where numerous people suspected of being infiltrators have been detained.

There are four suspected infiltrators at the Dinhata holding centre, while 10 individuals were housed at the Changrabandha holding centre on Sunday. Sources indicate that all the detainees had entered India illegally across the Bangladesh border. The administration will repatriate them to Bangladesh soon.

However, neither the police nor administrative officials were willing to disclose details regarding their identities, dates of arrival, or the specific border points used for entry. An official from the Cooch Behar District Police, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, "Two holding centres have been opened — one in Dinhata and another in Changrabandha. They are being kept there under tight security. More holding centres will be opened in the district if necessary."

Aparna Dey Nandi, Chairperson of Dinhata Municipality, said, "I have heard there are four people in the holding centre. We have no further information; the police administration holds the details." Bimal Gupta, a member of the Changrabandha Truck Owners' Association, said, "It is actually a good thing; the association's building is being put to good use. The administration won't keep them forever; once the current issue is resolved, they will be released."