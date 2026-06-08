Numbers Of Suspected Bangladeshis In Cooch Behar Holding Centres Trickle Upwards
There are four suspected infiltrators at the Dinhata holding centre, while 10 individuals were housed at the Changrabandha holding centre on Sunday.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Cooch Behar: The number of suspected individuals in the holding centres of Cooch Behar district is steadily increasing, according to administrative sources. Holding centres have already been established at the Dinhata Municipality's community hall and the Changrabandha truck terminus building in Mekhliganj, where numerous people suspected of being infiltrators have been detained.
There are four suspected infiltrators at the Dinhata holding centre, while 10 individuals were housed at the Changrabandha holding centre on Sunday. Sources indicate that all the detainees had entered India illegally across the Bangladesh border. The administration will repatriate them to Bangladesh soon.
However, neither the police nor administrative officials were willing to disclose details regarding their identities, dates of arrival, or the specific border points used for entry. An official from the Cooch Behar District Police, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, "Two holding centres have been opened — one in Dinhata and another in Changrabandha. They are being kept there under tight security. More holding centres will be opened in the district if necessary."
Aparna Dey Nandi, Chairperson of Dinhata Municipality, said, "I have heard there are four people in the holding centre. We have no further information; the police administration holds the details." Bimal Gupta, a member of the Changrabandha Truck Owners' Association, said, "It is actually a good thing; the association's building is being put to good use. The administration won't keep them forever; once the current issue is resolved, they will be released."
Cooch Behar is a district bordering Bangladesh, sharing a 500-km-long border with the neighbouring country. Of this stretch, a 100-km stretch lacks barbed-wire fencing due to challenges involving rivers and land issues. Allegations suggest that the absence of fencing has facilitated not only smuggling activities, but also incidents of infiltration through these areas.
It is alleged that many Bangladeshi nationals have illegally entered India through this unguarded border and travelled to other states, like Delhi and Haryana. After residing there for extended periods, some have even managed to obtain Aadhaar or voter EPIC cards. Until now, such infiltrators and illegal residents would be imprisoned upon apprehension. In the last year alone, over a hundred illegal infiltrators have been caught in Cooch Behar district alone. Holding centers have been established for these infiltrators in border districts, as well as in various other districts across the state.
Similarly, holding centers have been set up at the Dinhata Municipality's community hall and the Changrabandha truck terminus building. These centers have been equipped with multiple CCTV cameras to ensure security. As the administration has not issued any comments in this matter, no information is available about the routes these infiltrators took to enter the country, or where they had been staying prior to their capture. There is no specific information regarding how or when these individuals held in the centers will be repatriated, either.
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- West Bengal: Around 250 Infiltrators Surrender To BSF, Await Repatriation To Bangladesh At Hakimpur Border
- Bengal's 'Detect, Delete, Deport' Policy: After Malda, 'Bangladeshi Infiltrators' Lodged In 'Holding Centre' In Murshidabad