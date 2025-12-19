ETV Bharat / bharat

9 Out Of 10 International Trips From India In 2025 Led By Millennials And Gen Z: Report

New Delhi: The year 2025 marked a defining shift in India’s outbound travel landscape, with millennials and Gen Z leading nine out of 10 international trips, a new report has revealed.

The annual travel report, released by travel-banking fintech platform Niyo, highlights how young, digital-first and experience-driven Indians are reshaping global travel trends through smarter planning, solo exploration and cost-conscious decision-making.

“Gen Z and Millennials accounted for 9 in 10 international trips. Two-thirds of these journeys originated from Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, reflecting the strong influence of India’s leading metros in outbound travel,” the report findings said.

Solo travel emerged as the dominant preference among Indian travellers, with 63.8 per cent of trips undertaken by individuals. Couples accounted for 19.93 per cent of trips, followed by families at 12.26 per cent and groups at 4.01 per cent, indicating a growing inclination towards independent travel. Short-haul Asian destinations and emerging Central Asian countries remained the top choices for Indian travellers.