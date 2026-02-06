ETV Bharat / bharat

Number Of Centres Of Excellence For Rare Diseases Increased From 8 To 15: Govt

Opposition members protest in the well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The number of Centres of Excellence under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD) has been increased from eight to 15 since its inception, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav told the Lok Sabha on Friday. The amount of approximately Rs 26,400 lakh has been allocated to Centres of Excellence (CoEs) from the financial year 2021-22 to March 2025, and approximately Rs 6,184 lakh is budgeted for FY 2025-26, Jadhav said in a written reply.

Health being a state subject, the primary responsibility of providing healthcare services is that of the state governments, Jadhav underlined. However, to mitigate the challenges posed by rare diseases in India, the government has framed the National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021.

Under the policy, financial support up to Rs 50 lakh per patient is provided for the treatment of patients suffering from rare diseases, including Group 3 diseases, Jadhav stated. "The number of Centres of Excellence under the policy has been increased from eight to 15 since its inception," he said.