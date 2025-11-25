ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Dy Speaker Wants Home Ministry To Probe MP Badruddin Ajmal's Hospital, Other Muslim Institutions, For Terrorist Threats

New Delhi: Assam Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin has appealed to the Union Home Ministry and the Assam government to conduct a thorough inquiry into the Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital in Hojai, Assam, which is run by AIUDF chief and perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal. This follows the exposure of a "white-collar terror module" connected with the Al Falah University in Faridabad, following the terrorist car bomb blast in Delhi's Red Fort area earlier this month.

"After multiple Muslim doctors from a Muslim university, Al Falah, were found involved in the Delhi bomb blast case, we can’t rule out similar elements in Badruddin Ajmal’s Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital in Assam,” said Momin, while talking to ETV Bharat here on Tuesday.

The Haji Abdul Majid Memorial (HAMM) Hospital is located in Hojai district of Assam. It is known to have modern equipment and for providing treatment at a comparatively low cost.

Stating that national security is non-negotiable, Momin said "such elements" (terrorists) can exist anywhere. “I urge the Home Ministry, the NIA and the Assam government to immediately investigate and thoroughly scrutinise all institutions linked to Ajmal and similar Islamic organisations across the country. We can’t take risks, when educated professionals are turning into terrorists,” said Momin.

All attempts to contact the AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal by ETV Bharat turned futile.