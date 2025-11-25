Assam Dy Speaker Wants Home Ministry To Probe MP Badruddin Ajmal's Hospital, Other Muslim Institutions, For Terrorist Threats
Numal Momin's appeal follows exposure of "white-collar terror module" connected to Faridabad's Al Falah University, which is implicated in the November 10 Delhi bomb blast.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Assam Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin has appealed to the Union Home Ministry and the Assam government to conduct a thorough inquiry into the Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital in Hojai, Assam, which is run by AIUDF chief and perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal. This follows the exposure of a "white-collar terror module" connected with the Al Falah University in Faridabad, following the terrorist car bomb blast in Delhi's Red Fort area earlier this month.
"After multiple Muslim doctors from a Muslim university, Al Falah, were found involved in the Delhi bomb blast case, we can’t rule out similar elements in Badruddin Ajmal’s Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital in Assam,” said Momin, while talking to ETV Bharat here on Tuesday.
The Haji Abdul Majid Memorial (HAMM) Hospital is located in Hojai district of Assam. It is known to have modern equipment and for providing treatment at a comparatively low cost.
Stating that national security is non-negotiable, Momin said "such elements" (terrorists) can exist anywhere. “I urge the Home Ministry, the NIA and the Assam government to immediately investigate and thoroughly scrutinise all institutions linked to Ajmal and similar Islamic organisations across the country. We can’t take risks, when educated professionals are turning into terrorists,” said Momin.
All attempts to contact the AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal by ETV Bharat turned futile.
According to Momin, such an investigation should be conducted into all Muslim-run universities and institutions across the country. "The terrorists involved with the Delhi bomb blasts were passouts from a Muslim medical college. All Islamic institutions need to be scrutinised,” he said.
The government should adopt a tough stand to deal with a situation where educated people are getting involved in terrorist activities, Momin said. "Earlier, terrorist organisations were targeting gullible youths. But the present development shows a dangerous trend, where educated people like doctors are getting radicalised,” he said.
The investigation into the November 10 Delhi bomb blasts has exposed that the bomber as well as all other suspects in the case were connected to Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad.
Coming down heavily on the Congress, Momin alleged that the opposition party's politics of Muslim appeasement has given shelter to illegal populations coming from Bangladesh. He said illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh entered India easily during the time of the UPA regime.
"A majority of infiltrators are entering two border states: Assam and West Bengal. Although, the double-engine government — at the Centre and in Assam — is taking a tough stand against such infiltrators, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal is playing Muslim appeasement politics,” said Momin.
