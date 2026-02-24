ETV Bharat / bharat

Nudged By Silkyara Mishap, Uttarakhand Govt Proposes Helipads Near Major Railway Tunnels

Dehradun: Following the November 2023 Silkyara tunnel mishap, the Uttarakhand government has proposed to build helipads near the state's major railway tunnels to facilitate immediate relief and rescue operations in case of any emergency in the Himalayan state, a top official said.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Ashish Chauhan, CEO of the state's Civil Aviation Department said that air services play a crucial role in disaster management.

"Road routes in mountainous areas are often blocked or time-consuming. In such circumstances, helicopter services can be the most effective means of delivering rapid relief. With this in mind, the department is preparing a proposal to develop helipads at or near the beginning of every major railway tunnel," he said.

Chauhan said that the objective of the plan is not only to address emergencies within the tunnel, but also to provide immediate air support in the event of a natural disaster or accident in the surrounding areas. This will facilitate the district administration and disaster management department in mobilizing resources immediately, he added.

The direct benefit of this helipad construction plan is that in the event of an accident or disaster, it will save time for transporting NDRF, SDRF, medical teams, and technical experts to the scene. Seriously injured individuals can also be airlifted to larger hospitals immediately.

In a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, weather and topography often hinder relief operations. Roads are often blocked during landslides, heavy rain, or snowfall. In such situations, heli services can prove to be a reliable option. Air services have been used during numerous accidents. Therefore, having a permanent helipad near the tunnel could expedite operations.