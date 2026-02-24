Nudged By Silkyara Mishap, Uttarakhand Govt Proposes Helipads Near Major Railway Tunnels
Ashish Chauhan, CEO of the state's Civil Aviation Department said that proposed helipads will expedite relief and rescue operations during emergency.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Dehradun: Following the November 2023 Silkyara tunnel mishap, the Uttarakhand government has proposed to build helipads near the state's major railway tunnels to facilitate immediate relief and rescue operations in case of any emergency in the Himalayan state, a top official said.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Ashish Chauhan, CEO of the state's Civil Aviation Department said that air services play a crucial role in disaster management.
"Road routes in mountainous areas are often blocked or time-consuming. In such circumstances, helicopter services can be the most effective means of delivering rapid relief. With this in mind, the department is preparing a proposal to develop helipads at or near the beginning of every major railway tunnel," he said.
Chauhan said that the objective of the plan is not only to address emergencies within the tunnel, but also to provide immediate air support in the event of a natural disaster or accident in the surrounding areas. This will facilitate the district administration and disaster management department in mobilizing resources immediately, he added.
The direct benefit of this helipad construction plan is that in the event of an accident or disaster, it will save time for transporting NDRF, SDRF, medical teams, and technical experts to the scene. Seriously injured individuals can also be airlifted to larger hospitals immediately.
In a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, weather and topography often hinder relief operations. Roads are often blocked during landslides, heavy rain, or snowfall. In such situations, heli services can prove to be a reliable option. Air services have been used during numerous accidents. Therefore, having a permanent helipad near the tunnel could expedite operations.
The helipad plan comes at a time when work on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project is currently progressing rapidly in Uttarakhand. Seventeen major tunnels are being constructed on this approximately 125-kilometer-long rail line. Significantly, approximately 104 kilometers of this total 125 kilometers will pass through tunnels. This means that this project is cutting through mountains to create a rail route, where safety and emergency management are extremely sensitive issues.
Twelve emergency tunnels are also being constructed as part of the project, providing alternative routes in case of any technical or natural obstacle. If helipads are developed near the tunnels, they could become part of a multi-layered security system.
The state government has also been trying to enhance air connectivity in Uttarakhand in a bid to connect border areas and promote tourism by connecting all districts with air services. However, in addition to improving air services, the government also aims to improve disaster management. Heli-to-air services are being expanded in many areas of the state, and heli-to-air services are considered crucial for Uttarakhand, which is highly vulnerable to disasters.
On November 12, 2023, a section of the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi collapsed during construction trapping 41 workers inside the tunnel. After a massive rescue operation lasting 17 days, all workers were safely evacuated on November 28.
The Silkyara accident made it clear that a robust disaster management system is essential alongside the construction of major infrastructure in mountainous regions. Tunnels play a significant role in ambitious projects like the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project, and therefore, robust security measures around them are essential.
