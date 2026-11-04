ETV Bharat / bharat

NTPC Plans To Expand Installed Capacity To 149 GW By 2032, Add 58 GW

Representational Image ( IANS )

By ANI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: State-owned power major NTPC Limited plans to increase its installed power generation capacity to 149 gigawatts (GW) by 2032, adding around 58 GW to its existing capacity of 91 GW, according to its Chairman and Managing Director, Gurdeep Singh.

The expansion will include capacity additions from various energy sources, including renewable energy, as the company looks to strengthen its generation portfolio and meet India's growing electricity demand. Speaking at the KPMG ENRich 2026 event in New Delhi, Singh outlined the company's expansion plans and highlighted its increasing focus on nuclear power generation as part of its long-term energy strategy.

NTPC is also accelerating its plans in the nuclear energy sector. The company is targeting around 30 GW of nuclear power capacity as part of its broader capacity expansion roadmap towards 2037. "Of the 250 GW capacity targeted for the year 2037, the plan is for about 30 GW of nuclear," Singh noted. As part of these plans, NTPC has completed feasibility studies for proposed nuclear power projects in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. The company is also exploring additional locations in other states for future nuclear capacity development. The expansion comes amid rising electricity demand in the country and the need to diversify India's energy mix through greater adoption of renewable and other non-fossil fuel sources.