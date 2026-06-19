ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA To Hold Nationwide Mock Drill On Jun 20 Ahead Of Neet-UG Re-Exam Across Country

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a nationwide mock drill on Saturday ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination the day after as part of its preparations to ensure the smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the test, officials said on Friday.

The NTA also issued a statement, saying it is fully prepared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on Sunday (June 21) with district administrations, police forces and escort teams tasked with securely transporting confidential materials.

The re-examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm in pen-and-paper mode in 551 cities across India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6.20 pm, it said.