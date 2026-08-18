ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA To Appoint New Experts, Get CISF-secured Offices: Education Ministry

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, left, reviews structural reforms at the National Testing Agency (NTA) during a meeting at the Ministry of Education, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced a major overhaul of the examination system at the National Testing Agency, including a four-tier paper checking process, removal of 600 experts along with onboarding of new ones and CISF-secured office premises.

Under fire over the recent lapses in the UGC-NET papers and earlier the NEET-UG exam paper leak, the Education Ministry has gone into overdrive to set things in order.

After a meeting chaired on Monday by Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, who came in after his predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign following protests over the NEET-UG paper fiasco, the Ministry announced this evening that Joshi had directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities should be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.

Following directions from the Minister, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh apprised the ministry of actions taken by the Agency, which is responsible for several examinations in the country.

"A revamp of the examination team was undertaken with 600 experts being removed and new experts being onboarded," the ministry said while listing out the steps taken so far.

A four-tier question paper checking system will also be put in place to strengthen the scrutiny of examination papers, it added.

Besides, 20-25 officials will be inducted in the next two to three weeks, while further induction plan was also reviewed.

Also, NTA offices will be shifted to new premises on a war-footing, where security will be reinforced with CISF teams, the ministry said.

Sources said the NTA office will be moved to Minto Road from Okhla in the national capital.

The decisions come after the NTA faced renewed flak from opposition parties and several protesting student groups following the Sunday night announcement of the re-test for the UGC-NET examination for scholars. They were demanding that the NTA be scrapped, saying its "repeated lapses" have put students' academic and career plans at risk.

NTA sources, however, asserted that it had acted in the interest of students and said internal processes and protocols are being reviewed to ensure that all exams are fair and error-free in the future.

The agency proactively looked into the complaints and decided to conduct re-tests, with all corrective measures being taken in the overall interest of candidates and to strengthen the foundation of a more accountable examination system, sources said.