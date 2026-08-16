NTA To Conduct Re-Exam Of Three Subjects For UGC-NET 2026 Over Glaring Errors In Questions
The NTA said the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors including misspelt names of prominent scholars and garbled book titles.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST|
Updated : August 16, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct re-examination of English, Commerce and Sociology papers for UGC-NET 2026 owing to several glaring errors in the questions. The exam was conducted from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.
As per a release by NTA, "In respect of three subjects, namely English, Commerce and Sociology, NTA had received several complaints on multiple errors in these papers. Accordingly, NTA formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors".
The Agency said, "The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered".
It said the Committee recommended that, "in the interest of holding a fair and error-free examination, these three papers should be re-conducted".
The NTA said papers carrying such defects do not meet the standards of fairness and error-free examination, and defects of this extent cannot be cured merely by dropping questions after the challenge process.
The exams will be conducted on September 9 and 10. While English exam will be from 9 am to 12 noon, Commerce will be from 3 pm to 6 pm and Sociology from 9 am to 12 noon on September 10.
📢 UGC-NET June 2026 | Important Notice— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 16, 2026
NTA had received several complaints about multiple errors in the papers of English, Commerce and Sociology. NTA formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors and as per the recommendation of the committee, NTA will… pic.twitter.com/oejnlRSe0c
Further details of city, centre, and admit card details will be notified separately on NTA's official website. No additional examination fee will be charged from the candidates of these three subjects for the re-conduct.
The Agency said results for the 84 subjects for which answer key challenge was issued earlier on Sunday will be declared as per schedule. "Allocation of JRF seats and issuance of e-certificates for eligibility for Assistant Professor and for admission to PhD for these 84 subjects will not be delayed due to re-conduct of the examination for the three subjects," it said.
The number of candidates to be qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor shall be equal to 6 per cent of the candidates who appeared in the test conducted in June, or the retest, whichever is higher. Similarly, the subject-wise allocation for the remaining three subjects for (i) JRF (ii) eligibility for Assistant Professor and (iii) eligibility for admission to PhD, will be done as mentioned in the Information Bulletin.
The infamous NTA is under scrutiny yet again.— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) August 16, 2026
Let’s hope that, unlike the Chanda Chori scandal involving the Ram Mandir, low-level functionaries are not once again thrown under the bus to shield those at the top from political accountability. https://t.co/QiHmExP508
"After the retest, the numbers already allocated for each subject shall not be reduced under any circumstances. NTA remains committed to conducting examinations that are fair, accurate and transparent. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official websites of NTA, https://www.nta.ac.in/ and https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, and on official communications from NTA," the release said.
Meanwhile, Congress' chairman of Media and Publicity Department and Rajya Sabha member Pawan Khera took to his X handle and said, "The infamous NTA is under scrutiny yet again. Let’s hope that, unlike the Chanda Chori scandal involving the Ram Mandir, low-level functionaries are not once again thrown under the bus to shield those at the top from political accountability".
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