ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA To Conduct Re-Exam Of Three Subjects For UGC-NET 2026 Over Glaring Errors In Questions

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct re-examination of English, Commerce and Sociology papers for UGC-NET 2026 owing to several glaring errors in the questions. The exam was conducted from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

As per a release by NTA, "In respect of three subjects, namely English, Commerce and Sociology, NTA had received several complaints on multiple errors in these papers. Accordingly, NTA formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors".

The Agency said, "The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered".

It said the Committee recommended that, "in the interest of holding a fair and error-free examination, these three papers should be re-conducted".

The NTA said papers carrying such defects do not meet the standards of fairness and error-free examination, and defects of this extent cannot be cured merely by dropping questions after the challenge process.

The exams will be conducted on September 9 and 10. While English exam will be from 9 am to 12 noon, Commerce will be from 3 pm to 6 pm and Sociology from 9 am to 12 noon on September 10.