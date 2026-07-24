National Testing Agency Crackdown: 47 Officials Terminated, More Cleanup Ahead
More measures are expected in the coming days as the Centre moves ahead with plans to restructure the NTA and strengthen its examination processes
Published : July 24, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated the services of 47 officials as part of a major organisational overhaul aimed at strengthening the country's examination system, sources in the Centre told ETV Bharat on Friday evening.
The action is part of a comprehensive cleanup of the agency, which has faced repeated controversies over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the conduct of major national-level examinations. Legal and criminal proceedings are also likely to be initiated against some of the officials who have been terminated, sources said.
More measures are expected in the coming days as the Centre moves ahead with plans to restructure the NTA and strengthen its examination processes. The agency's outsourcing model is also likely to undergo significant changes, with the government examining measures to make the entire system more secure and leak-proof.
The NTA conducts around 15 to 20 major national-level examinations, including NEET, JEE and CUET, involving millions of students across the country. The proposed reforms are aimed at restoring confidence among students and ensuring greater transparency and accountability in the examination process.
The latest action comes amid heightened scrutiny of the NTA and growing demands for institutional reforms.
The Supreme Court has also indicated that it will closely monitor the reforms being undertaken to overhaul the agency, stressing that recurring paper leaks and inadequate responses to examination security concerns cannot continue.
The Centre's latest crackdown comes amid continued protests over alleged examination irregularities, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) organising demonstrations demanding accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk undertook a hunger strike in support of the students' concerns.
The government, however, is maintaining that the latest crackdown and the proposed restructuring are aimed at protecting students' interests and rebuilding faith in India's competitive examination system. Further details of the overhaul are expected to be announced shortly.
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