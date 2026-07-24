ETV Bharat / bharat

National Testing Agency Crackdown: 47 Officials Terminated, More Cleanup Ahead

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated the services of 47 officials as part of a major organisational overhaul aimed at strengthening the country's examination system, sources in the Centre told ETV Bharat on Friday evening.

The action is part of a comprehensive cleanup of the agency, which has faced repeated controversies over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the conduct of major national-level examinations. Legal and criminal proceedings are also likely to be initiated against some of the officials who have been terminated, sources said.

More measures are expected in the coming days as the Centre moves ahead with plans to restructure the NTA and strengthen its examination processes. The agency's outsourcing model is also likely to undergo significant changes, with the government examining measures to make the entire system more secure and leak-proof.

The NTA conducts around 15 to 20 major national-level examinations, including NEET, JEE and CUET, involving millions of students across the country. The proposed reforms are aimed at restoring confidence among students and ensuring greater transparency and accountability in the examination process.