ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA Says Answer Key Challenge Designed To Be Fair To All Students, Rejects 'Expensive' Charge

New Delhi: Amid concerns over 'answer key challenge' process being "too expensive", the National Testing Agency (NTA) has defended its system, saying the process is designed to be fair to all students.

Taking to X, NTA has explained how its answer key challenge mechanism works and said a valid challenge raised by even one candidate can benefit every student who appeared for the examination. "On the concern being raised that answer key challenges are 'too expensive': a quick clarification for candidates. The answer key challenge system is designed to be fair to every student, not just the one who challenges," NTA said in a post on X on Thursday night.

"One challenge, everyone benefits. If even a single candidate challenges a question, and the subject experts accept the challenge, the revised answer key applies to every candidate who wrote the exam," the agency said.