NTA Says Answer Key Challenge Designed To Be Fair To All Students, Rejects 'Expensive' Charge
The NTA has been under fire lately over issues ranging from NEET-UG paper leak to errors in the UGC-NET examinations.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 7:44 AM IST|
Updated : August 21, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid concerns over 'answer key challenge' process being "too expensive", the National Testing Agency (NTA) has defended its system, saying the process is designed to be fair to all students.
Taking to X, NTA has explained how its answer key challenge mechanism works and said a valid challenge raised by even one candidate can benefit every student who appeared for the examination. "On the concern being raised that answer key challenges are 'too expensive': a quick clarification for candidates. The answer key challenge system is designed to be fair to every student, not just the one who challenges," NTA said in a post on X on Thursday night.
"One challenge, everyone benefits. If even a single candidate challenges a question, and the subject experts accept the challenge, the revised answer key applies to every candidate who wrote the exam," the agency said.
On the concern being raised that answer key challenges are "too expensive": a quick clarification for candidates.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 20, 2026
The answer key challenge system is designed to be fair to every student, not just the one who challenges.
1. One challenge, everyone benefits. If even a single…
The NTA further explained that a fee is charged for challenging an answer to discourage frivolous challenges, and it is refunded if the challenge turns out to be right. "The Rs 200/question is refunded to the candidate whose challenge is upheld. The fee exists to discourage frivolous challenges, not to profit from genuine ones," NTA said.
"So if you have identified a genuine error and raised it, if found correct will not only be refunded, but one accurate challenge from any candidate can correct the record for lakhs of others," it added.
An NTA answer key challenge is an online process where candidates who take an exam (like JEE Main, NEET, or UGC NET) can object to errors in the provisional answer key. The NTA has been under fire lately over issues ranging from NEET-UG paper leak to errors in the UGC-NET examinations.
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