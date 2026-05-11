'Exam Conducted Under Full Security Protocol, Probe Underway': NTA Responds To Alleged Irregularities In NEET UG 2026
National Testing Agency said that it received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity around the examination on May 7.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST|
Updated : May 11, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday stated the alleged irregularities linked to the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, following action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG). The NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted on Sunday (May 3) across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
In a post on X, NTA said that the exam of May 3 was conducted under "full security protocol" across all centres. NTA stated that the question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles bearing unique, traceable watermark identifiers. Examination halls operated under AI-assisted CCTV monitoring from a central control room, with biometric verification of every candidate and 5G jammers in operation.
The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. The following is placed on record for the information of candidates, parents, and the public.…— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 10, 2026
The agency said that it received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity around the examination on May 7. "On the late evening of 7 May 2026, four days after the examination, NTA received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity around the examination. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action," the agency said.
NTA updated that the investigation is still underway and the facts will be established by the agencies in due course.
"NTA will not pre-judge the inquiry, nor characterise its likely outcome. Whatever the agencies determine -- including findings that may require further action -- will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure," the agency said.
Addressing the NEET (UG) 2026 candidates and their families, NTA said, "The effort and integrity of the very large majority of bona fide aspirants is not in question, and will not be devalued. NTA is conscious of the anxiety reports of this nature can cause, and we ask candidates to allow the agencies the space to complete their work. Any necessary steps will be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education at the appropriate stage."
NEET UG continues to be one of the largest undergraduate entrance examinations in India. It serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical programmes across institutions in the country.
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