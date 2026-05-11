ETV Bharat / bharat

'Exam Conducted Under Full Security Protocol, Probe Underway': NTA Responds To Alleged Irregularities In NEET UG 2026

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday stated the alleged irregularities linked to the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, following action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG). The NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted on Sunday (May 3) across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

In a post on X, NTA said that the exam of May 3 was conducted under "full security protocol" across all centres. NTA stated that the question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles bearing unique, traceable watermark identifiers. Examination halls operated under AI-assisted CCTV monitoring from a central control room, with biometric verification of every candidate and 5G jammers in operation.

The agency said that it received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity around the examination on May 7. "On the late evening of 7 May 2026, four days after the examination, NTA received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity around the examination. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action," the agency said.