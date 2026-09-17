ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE-Main, UGC-NET, CUET-PG: NTA Releases Tentative Exam Calendar From December-March

“The proposed schedule for NTA examinations from December 2026 to March 2027 has been released. Dates are tentative and may undergo changes owing to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances,” a senior official said.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a tentative schedule of examinations from December 2026 to March 2027, officials said on Thursday.

A total of 14 competitive examinations are scheduled to be conducted during the period. The first edition of JEE-Main for engineering entrance is proposed to be held from January 22-24 and January 28-30, 2027, with January 31 as a buffer date.

The UGC-NET will tentatively be held from December 14-19, with December 20-21 as buffer dates. The Joint CSIR UGC-NET will be conducted from December 20-21. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) will be held on February 7, 2027.

The Common University Post Graduate Admission Test (CUET-PG) will be held from March 1-5, March 8, March 12-20, and March 24-25, 2027, while March 30-31 have been kept as buffer dates.

Other exams that are proposed to be conducted during the period are National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Part 1 and 2, Army Cadets College exam, NIFT entrance exam, Rashtriya Indian Military College exam, Rashtriya Military Schools exam, SWAYAM exam and All India Sainik Schools entrance examination.