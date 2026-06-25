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NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key For Re-NEET UG 2026; Objections Open Until June 28

According to education expert Dev Sharma, provisional answer keys have been issued for more than 22 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination.

NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key For Re-NEET UG 2026; Objections Open Until June 28
NEET-UG aspirants queue up outside an examination centre before appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, at an examination centre, in Imphal, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 25, 2026 at 11:09 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination just four days after the test was conducted on June 21. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance examination can now download the answer key from the official NTA website and review their responses.

According to education expert Dev Sharma, provisional answer keys have been issued for more than 22 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination. Sharma said that in the Physics section of Question Paper Code 80, one question related to the characteristics of electromagnetic waves has been found to have two correct answers. Both Options 1 and 2 have been accepted as correct.

Additionally, Question No. 2 from the Physics paper, which was based on the Vernier Calipers, has been dropped because none of the provided options were correct. As per NTA rules, all candidates will receive marks for the dropped question, regardless of whether they attempted it.

No questions have been dropped from the Chemistry or Biology sections, and no multiple-correct-answer discrepancies have been identified in those subjects, Sharma said.

NTA has opened the objection window for candidates to challenge the provisional answer key. Students can submit objections online until June 28. The agency has also provided another opportunity for candidates seeking a refund of their NEET UG 2026 registration fee. Applications for fee refunds can be submitted online until June 30.

After the objection window closes, NTA will review all challenges with the assistance of subject experts. Based on the outcome of this review, the agency will prepare and release the final answer key.

The final results of Re-NEET UG 2026 will be compiled using the revised answer key.

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NEET 2026
PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY
NTA
NEET EXAM 2026
RE NEET EXAM

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