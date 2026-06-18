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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Releases Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme; Asks Students To Avoid Social Media 'Noise'

Aspirants check their roll numbers to appear for the NEET UG 2026 exam at the center, in Guwahati on May 03, 2026. The examination was eventually cancelled following paper leak concerns. The re-exam is scheduled for June 21. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released details of the exam pattern and marking scheme for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam 2026, which is being held on June 21.

The NTA has said that the exam structure has been designed to ensure transparency. "The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away. To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you," the NTA said in a post on X.

The NTA is conducting the NEET UG 2026 re-examination following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to paper leak concerns.

According to the testing agency, a total of 180 questions will form part of the NEET UG re-exam, carrying a maximum of 720 marks. The examination will cover three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

The NTA further said that there will be 45 questions from Physics, carrying a total of 180 marks, while Chemistry will have 45 questions of 180 marks, and 90 questions in Biology will carry 360 marks. The combined exam across all three subjects will comprise 180 questions and carry 720 marks.

According to NTA, the negative marking system will continue to remain in place. While 4 marks will be awarded for each correct answer, 1 mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer, while no marks will be given or deducted for unattempted questions.

The agency asked students not to "be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the noise on social media".