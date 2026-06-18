NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Releases Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme; Asks Students To Avoid Social Media 'Noise'
The NTA has released details of exam pattern and marking scheme for the NEET UG re-exam 2026 and has asserted that tests will be transparent.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST|
Updated : June 18, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released details of the exam pattern and marking scheme for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam 2026, which is being held on June 21.
The NTA has said that the exam structure has been designed to ensure transparency. "The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away. To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you," the NTA said in a post on X.
The NTA is conducting the NEET UG 2026 re-examination following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to paper leak concerns.
According to the testing agency, a total of 180 questions will form part of the NEET UG re-exam, carrying a maximum of 720 marks. The examination will cover three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.
One examination. One fair field.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 18, 2026
NEET UG 2026 brings a balanced structure across Physics, Chemistry and Biology, helping candidates approach the examination with clarity and confidence.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NEETUG2026 #ExamAwareness pic.twitter.com/H416AMj2Rg
The NTA further said that there will be 45 questions from Physics, carrying a total of 180 marks, while Chemistry will have 45 questions of 180 marks, and 90 questions in Biology will carry 360 marks. The combined exam across all three subjects will comprise 180 questions and carry 720 marks.
According to NTA, the negative marking system will continue to remain in place. While 4 marks will be awarded for each correct answer, 1 mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer, while no marks will be given or deducted for unattempted questions.
The agency asked students not to "be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the noise on social media".
📌 A message to our students— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 18, 2026
The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away.
To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you.
The…
"Rely only on official communication from NTA. We want to reassure you that extensive arrangements are in place for a safe, secure and fair examination, in close coordination with relevant ministries, state governments and security agencies," the NTA said.
It said the integrity of this process "is our highest priority, and robust, multi-layered safeguards have been put in place". "Any attempt at malpractice will be dealt with firmly - because protecting honest, hardworking students is exactly what this is about," the agency said.
The cancellation of May 3 exams, it said, was a "difficult decision made solely in your interest".
The agency emphasised that the exam structure has been designed to help students prepare more effectively, with Physics and Chemistry accorded equal importance, whereas Biology has been given greater weightage in the medical entrance examination.
"The exam structure has been designed to ensure a fair and level playing field for all candidates," it said.
The NTA also said that the students can take the test booklet home after the exam to help them cross-check their answers and assess their performance.
"Having the test booklet available post-exam will also enable candidates to estimate their scores based on the provisional answer key," the NTA said.
The country's largest medical entrance, NEET, facilitates admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BSMS, and other medical courses. Each year, lakhs of students appear for the exam to compete for seats in both government and private medical colleges. The NTA has advised candidates to regularly check the website for updates related to the examination.
Also Read