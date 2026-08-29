ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA Releases Admit Cards For 49 AIAPGET Aspirants Eligible To Appear In Re-Exam In Jaipur On Sept 1

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the release of admit cards for 49 candidates eligible to appear in a re-examination of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) to be held in Jaipur on September 1.

On August 22, the NTA decided to conduct a re-exam on September 1 for the 49 candidates who could not complete the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) due to a power failure at their Jaipur centre – Shri Satya Sai PG College.

The re-exam scheduled for these 49 candidates on September 1 will be held from 10 a.m. at Rajasthan College of Engineering for Women, Jaipur, according to a statement. On Saturday, the NTA said, “Admit cards for the re-examination have now been released for all the 49 affected candidates. The candidates are advised to download their Admit Card from the official AIAPGET website and carefully check the details mentioned therein.”

The statement, issued by NTA’s Director (Exam), said, “The candidates are required to appear at the examination centre mentioned in the Admit Card on 01 September 2026 and report as per the reporting time specified therein.”