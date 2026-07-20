ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA Rejects Viral NEET-UG 2026 OMR Claims, Says Digitally Altered Sheets Being Circulated

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday rejected a series of claims made by several NEET (UG) 2026 candidates regarding their OMR answer sheets and results, stating that the images circulating on social media were digitally fabricated and did not match the official records.

In a series of posts on X, the NTA said it had verified the records of multiple candidates, including Avaneesh Srivastava, Abhay Yadav, Lakshya Singh and Arya Singh, and found that the scores declared by the agency were accurate.

Referring to Avaneesh Srivastava (Application No. 260411198880, Roll No. 2001805051), the NTA said: “The genuine OMR of the candidate is on file. It was also emailed to him at the registered e-mail address during the OMR Response Key challenge window.”

The agency said the original OMR bore the candidate’s correct personal details, signature, thumb impression and the signatures of invigilators. It further stated: “The image being circulated is not an OMR sheet issued by NTA. The identity inserted into that image (‘Ajeet Singh, son of Shri Lakhan Singh and Smt. Reena Singh’) does not correspond to any candidate registered for NEET (UG) 2026.”

According to the NTA, the viral image was “a digitally regenerated version of the candidate’s own genuine OMR sheet”, in which identity fields had been overwritten using AI or OCR-based tools. The agency said Avaneesh Srivastava’s score of 337 marks had been verified and remained unchanged.

In another post concerning Abhay Yadav (Application No. 260411367191), the NTA rejected the candidate’s public claim that only five questions had been left unanswered and that he deserved 634 marks.