NTA Opens OMR Challenge Window For NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Candidates
Candidates can review scanned responses, raise discrepancies until July 15 by paying ₹200 per question; fee refundable if claim is upheld.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Candidates who appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination can now review their scanned answer sheets after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the OMR sheets and recorded responses. Those who spot discrepancies between their marked answers and the recorded responses can submit objections online before July 15.
Candidates can visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, to view their OMR sheets and verify their scanned responses. Those who spot discrepancies can submit an online challenge along with the prescribed fee by the July 15 deadline.
The NTA has stated that all eligible candidates can view their OMR sheets and recorded responses by logging into the official website using their application number and password. After completing OTP verification, the "View/Challenge OMR Sheet & Recorded Responses" option will become available.
Candidates who identify any mismatch between the scanned response and the answer actually marked on the OMR sheet can submit an online challenge. A processing fee of ₹200 per question can be paid via net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. The amount will be refunded if the challenge is successful and the candidate's claim is found to be correct.
The testing agency has advised the candidates to download and retain the online receipt or acknowledgement after submitting their challenge. The NTA stated that the facility to challenge OMR sheets and recorded responses will remain available only until July 15, and no requests submitted after the deadline will be considered.
The agency also clarified that the process is restricted to verifying the accuracy of scanned OMR responses. The Answer Key Challenge process has already concluded, and no further objections relating to questions or the answer key will be entertained, the NTA said.
The NTA has advised candidates to carefully review their OMR sheets, submit challenges only where a genuine discrepancy exists, and keep a copy of the acknowledgement or payment receipt for future reference.
"Those facing technical difficulties while accessing the portal or filing a challenge can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or seek assistance through email. Candidates should thoroughly verify all details before submitting a challenge and retain a printout or digital copy of the submission. No requests will be accepted after the deadline expires; therefore, candidates are advised to complete the entire process before the stipulated last date," the agency said.
Also Read
CJP's Protest At Jantar Mantar Enters 23rd Day As It Prepares For Parliament March