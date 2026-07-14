ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA Opens OMR Challenge Window For NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Candidates

New Delhi: Candidates who appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination can now review their scanned answer sheets after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the OMR sheets and recorded responses. Those who spot discrepancies between their marked answers and the recorded responses can submit objections online before July 15.

Candidates can visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, to view their OMR sheets and verify their scanned responses. Those who spot discrepancies can submit an online challenge along with the prescribed fee by the July 15 deadline.

The NTA has stated that all eligible candidates can view their OMR sheets and recorded responses by logging into the official website using their application number and password. After completing OTP verification, the "View/Challenge OMR Sheet & Recorded Responses" option will become available.

Candidates who identify any mismatch between the scanned response and the answer actually marked on the OMR sheet can submit an online challenge. A processing fee of ₹200 per question can be paid via net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. The amount will be refunded if the challenge is successful and the candidate's claim is found to be correct.