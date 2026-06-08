ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA Mulls Use Of IAF Aircraft For Transporting NEET-UG Re-Examination Papers

New Delhi: Leaving nothing to chance, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is mulling the use Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to transport question papers for NEET-UG re-examination on June 21.

The decision is part of a series of enhanced security measures being put in place to ensure the integrity of the high-stakes medical entrance test. An NTA official told ETV Bharat that the agency is mulling to engage the Indian Air Force for the movement of question papers, highlighting the importance being attached to ensuring the integrity of the examination. The move comes weeks after the cancellation of the earlier NEET-UG examination following allegations of a question paper leak.

The proposal to use IAF aircraft was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior Education Ministry officials and NTA Director General Abhishek Singh.



According to official sources, the discussions focused on strengthening every stage of the examination process, from preparation and printing of question papers to their transportation and security. While the use of Air Force aircraft has been actively explored, a final decision is yet to be taken and is expected to be placed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said the Prime Minister has been closely monitoring preparations for the June 21 retest and is receiving regular updates on arrangements being made to ensure the examination is conducted without any irregularities. Alongside transportation security, authorities are putting in place extensive arrangements at examination centres. Officials have been directed to ensure smooth coordination between different departments so that candidates face no difficulties on exam day.

State Principal Secretary (Health) Christina Z Chongthu said nearly 73,000 students are expected to appear for the examination across 208 centres located in 24 cities. Preparations are underway to ensure adequate infrastructure, transportation facilities, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water and other essential services for candidates.

Senior police officials have also been asked to remain on high alert. Director General (Law and Order) Mahesh Bhagwat stressed the need for close coordination between district administrations and police authorities. He instructed officials to maintain strict security at all examination centres and keep a constant watch for any suspicious activity.