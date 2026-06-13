ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA Launches Digital Training Programme For Examination Officials

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has launched a dedicated digital training programme for examination officials on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform to strengthen supervision and invigilation of its examinations, including NEET-UG.

Titled 'Pariksha Karmayogi: Capacity-Building Programme for Examination Officials', the programme has been designed to strengthen the capacity of examination functionaries and to ensure the smooth, secure and standardised conduct of offline, pen-and-paper-based examinations, the NTA said in a statement on Saturday.

The course is intended for examination functionaries, in particular Centre Superintendents and Invigilators, who are involved in the conduct of the NTA examinations, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (Undergraduate), the statement said.

The programme comprises four modules that together cover the complete examination lifecycle. The first module introduces the course and the role of examination functionaries in maintaining fairness, transparency and integrity. The second covers preparedness before the examination, including centre readiness, security arrangements and adherence to standard operating procedures.