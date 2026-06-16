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NTA Issues Advisory Ahead Of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam, Urges Students To Ignore Fake Leak Claims

NTA has urged candidates to ignore paper-leak rumours and rely solely on official sources for examination updates. ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: With just days remaining for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a fresh warning against paper leak rumours and fraudulent claims circulating on social media, while also releasing important instructions for candidates regarding admit card downloads and examination-day preparations.

The NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will also be given an additional 15 minutes, as notified by the agency.

Amid growing speculation online, the NTA has cautioned students against believing claims that question papers or answer keys are available before the examination. In a public advisory shared on X, the agency said, "Don't let rumours decide your NEET (UG) 2026 journey. No one, repeat, no one has access to the question paper before the exam."

The agency urged candidates and parents to remain vigilant and to immediately report suspicious activities, including fake websites claiming access to the question paper or answer key, individuals offering "leaked papers" or "guaranteed results" in exchange for money, and people impersonating NTA officials or examination centre staff.

Students have been asked to report such incidents through the official reporting portal at innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026 and rely only on official information available through nta.ac.in and neet.nta.ac.in.

The latest advisory comes amid heightened monitoring by authorities ahead of the re-examination. According to the NTA, several fraudulent groups and social media accounts have been attempting to exploit candidates by falsely claiming access to examination material.

The agency reiterated that the question paper remains inaccessible before the examination and is protected through multiple layers of security governing its preparation, storage, transportation and distribution.

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