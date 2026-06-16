NTA Issues Advisory Ahead Of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam, Urges Students To Ignore Fake Leak Claims
Ahead of the June 21 NEET re-exam, NTA warned students against paper-leak rumours and released admit card instructions and guidelines for reporting scams.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
New Delhi: With just days remaining for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a fresh warning against paper leak rumours and fraudulent claims circulating on social media, while also releasing important instructions for candidates regarding admit card downloads and examination-day preparations.
The NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will also be given an additional 15 minutes, as notified by the agency.
Don't let rumours decide your NEET (UG) 2026 journey.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 15, 2026
No one, repeat, no one has access to the question paper before the exam. If you spot a fake website, a " leaked paper" offer, or someone posing as an nta official, report it. we've got your back.
report now:… pic.twitter.com/oUQSLKknI2
Amid growing speculation online, the NTA has cautioned students against believing claims that question papers or answer keys are available before the examination. In a public advisory shared on X, the agency said, "Don't let rumours decide your NEET (UG) 2026 journey. No one, repeat, no one has access to the question paper before the exam."
The agency urged candidates and parents to remain vigilant and to immediately report suspicious activities, including fake websites claiming access to the question paper or answer key, individuals offering "leaked papers" or "guaranteed results" in exchange for money, and people impersonating NTA officials or examination centre staff.
Students have been asked to report such incidents through the official reporting portal at innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026 and rely only on official information available through nta.ac.in and neet.nta.ac.in.
The latest advisory comes amid heightened monitoring by authorities ahead of the re-examination. According to the NTA, several fraudulent groups and social media accounts have been attempting to exploit candidates by falsely claiming access to examination material.
The agency reiterated that the question paper remains inaccessible before the examination and is protected through multiple layers of security governing its preparation, storage, transportation and distribution.
How To Download Admit Cards
More than 10 lakh students have downloaded their Admit Cards for NEET UG 2026 in about 24 hours since the launch of Admit Card download facility. Our tech teams are monitoring the loads on the servers and NTA will ensure that all candidates get their Admit Cards, well in time for…— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 16, 2026
The NTA has also announced that admit cards for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination are now available for download on the official website.
According to the agency, more than 10 lakh candidates downloaded their admit cards within the first 24 hours of the facility becoming available. The NTA said its technical teams are continuously monitoring server loads to ensure all candidates can access their admit cards well before the examination.
Before downloading the admit card, candidates have been advised to verify their bank account details for the refund process.
Admit Card for the Re-Examination (21 June 2026) is now live at https://t.co/vupfOoEkmH— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 14, 2026
Before downloading the admit card, please verify your Bank Account details for refund.
Helpline: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700#NEET2026 #NTA pic.twitter.com/7nuGoOjDCL
Here's how you can download the admit card
- Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
- Log in using your application credentials.
- Verify your bank account details for the refund process.
- Download the admit card.
- Take a clear printout and keep multiple copies for the examination day.
Exam Schedule
- Exam: NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination
- Date: June 21, 2026 (Sunday)
- Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- Additional Time: 15 minutes
- Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in
- Helpline Numbers: 011-40759000, 011-69227700
Telegram Restrictions Ahead of Exam
In a separate measure aimed at curbing examination-related fraud, the Centre has temporarily restricted access to Telegram in India until June 22 following recommendations from the NTA.
According to the agency, the move was taken to prevent misinformation campaigns, fake paper-leak claims, and organised cheating networks ahead of the re-examination.
The NTA said Telegram's message-editing feature has also been temporarily restricted in India after authorities found that it could be misused to create fabricated "paper leak" evidence by editing old messages and attaching examination papers after the test, while retaining original timestamps.
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