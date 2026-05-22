ETV Bharat / bharat

'NTA Has Become National Trauma Agency': Congress Seeks Accountability Of PM Modi, Education Minister

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said it is shocked that the National Testing Agency (NTA) officials have claimed that the NEET-UG-2026 paper was "not leaked" but a "guess paper" was circulated before the exam, asserting that both the Prime Minister and the Education Minister should be made accountable for the "colossal tragedy" and the ongoing "cover up".

The party said that NTA has become 'National Trauma Agency' for students and accused the government of colluding with the paper leak mafia to suppress the truth of rampant irregularities and fraud in NTA-conducted exams.

Taking to his X handle, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today we have learnt from media reports that the NTA Director General claimed yesterday to a Parliamentary Committee that the NEET-UG 2026 exam was not leaked. If true, this is scandalous and shockingly dishonest - because it is clear that a ‘guess paper’ which featured dozens of questions that appeared in the actual exam was circulating among students much before the exam date. If that is not a leak, what is? Why is the Modi Government trying to deny it now?"

He alleged that the Modi government had previously tried to "cover up" the irregularities that had emerged in NEET-UG 2024. "If it had faced up to the truth and taken action then, the NEET 2026 tragedy may have been avoided. The same hotspots of reported fraud which emerged in 2024 - like Rajasthan’s Sikar - have been implicated in the 2026 scandal as well."