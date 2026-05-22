'NTA Has Become National Trauma Agency': Congress Seeks Accountability Of PM Modi, Education Minister
Jairam Ramesh accuses the government of colluding with paper leak mafia to suppress the truth of rampant irregularities and fraud in NTA-conducted exams.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said it is shocked that the National Testing Agency (NTA) officials have claimed that the NEET-UG-2026 paper was "not leaked" but a "guess paper" was circulated before the exam, asserting that both the Prime Minister and the Education Minister should be made accountable for the "colossal tragedy" and the ongoing "cover up".
The party said that NTA has become 'National Trauma Agency' for students and accused the government of colluding with the paper leak mafia to suppress the truth of rampant irregularities and fraud in NTA-conducted exams.
Since the NTA was formed in 2018, the Modi Government and its ecosystem have been colluding with the paper leak mafia to suppress the truth of rampant irregularities and fraud in NTA-conducted exams.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 22, 2026
Today we have learnt from media reports that the NTA Director General claimed…
Taking to his X handle, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today we have learnt from media reports that the NTA Director General claimed yesterday to a Parliamentary Committee that the NEET-UG 2026 exam was not leaked. If true, this is scandalous and shockingly dishonest - because it is clear that a ‘guess paper’ which featured dozens of questions that appeared in the actual exam was circulating among students much before the exam date. If that is not a leak, what is? Why is the Modi Government trying to deny it now?"
He alleged that the Modi government had previously tried to "cover up" the irregularities that had emerged in NEET-UG 2024. "If it had faced up to the truth and taken action then, the NEET 2026 tragedy may have been avoided. The same hotspots of reported fraud which emerged in 2024 - like Rajasthan’s Sikar - have been implicated in the 2026 scandal as well."
Ramesh said in another episode of the same "disturbing series", the CBI also filed a closure report alleging no irregularities in the UGC-NET exam of 2024 which had been cancelled by the NTA back then. "When asked by a Delhi court to provide a written explanation for its closure report, the CBI has asked for more time. While the Court has thankfully pulled up the CBI for this delay, the CBI’s actions inspire no confidence in the agency’s motivation to do justice to its ongoing probes into NEET," the post read.
"For the lakhs of aspiring youth of our country, the NTA has become the National Trauma Agency. The CBSE, NCERT, and other institutions of the Education Ministry (including Central Universities) are no better. The Education Minister is presiding over a system in which professional excellence is at a discount and where ideological affinity commands a premium," it added.
"Both the Pradhan Mantri and the Mantri Pradhan must be held accountable for this colossal tragedy and its ongoing cover-up," concluded the Congress leader.
On Thursday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports grilled NTA officials as its Director General, Abhishek Singh told that the leak did not occur from their end and that the CBI is probing the matter. Sources said a heated discussion took place with the Opposition MPs inquiring as to who is responsible for the leak. NTA officials told the panel that the loopholes were being identified and a foolproof system was being developed.
The NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of paper leak. Around 22 candidates had appeared in the exam. The re-examination has been scheduled on June 21.
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