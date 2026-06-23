NTA Declares CUET UG 2026 Result At cuet.nta.nic.in, Here Is How To Download Scorecard Using Application Number
NTA declared CUET UG 2026 results, enabling candidates to download scorecards and begin admission procedures at universities.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The wait is finally over for lakhs of students across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026.
With the results declared, the next phase of the admission process for undergraduate programmes at central and other participating universities has opened.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.
The wait is over. CUET (UG) 2026 results are now available.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 23, 2026
Students can access their scorecard by logging in through the official CUET website using their credentials.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CUET2026 #StudentUpdate pic.twitter.com/iBaTiB9jyr
According to the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for CUET UG 2026, while 11,64,098 candidates appeared for the examination. The results include NTA scores, which will be shared with participating universities for admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2026-27.
How To Download CUET UG 2026 Result Scorecard
Candidates can download their scorecards by following these steps:
- Visit the official CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the CUET UG 2026 result link available on the homepage.
- Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password.
- Submit the details
- Your scorecard will appear on the screen
- Download and save the PDF for future admission and counselling processes.
Students are advised to keep a printed copy of the scorecard for admission-related formalities.
Exam Conducted Over 19 Days
CUET UG 2026 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 11 and May 31 and on June 6 and 7. The examination was held over 19 days and 35 shifts, making it one of the largest entrance examinations conducted in the country.