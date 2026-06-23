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NTA Declares CUET UG 2026 Result At cuet.nta.nic.in, Here Is How To Download Scorecard Using Application Number

Students come out of exam centre after giving Common University Entrance Test. ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: The wait is finally over for lakhs of students across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026.

With the results declared, the next phase of the admission process for undergraduate programmes at central and other participating universities has opened.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for CUET UG 2026, while 11,64,098 candidates appeared for the examination. The results include NTA scores, which will be shared with participating universities for admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2026-27.