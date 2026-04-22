ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Main Results: NTA Clarifies Percentile System, Says Two Candidates Achieved Perfect Score

Sharma said the NTA clearly states that the Joint Entrance Exam Main exam is conducted in multiple shifts. Therefore, the results are normalized and released in percentiles. The NTA clarified that there is a significant difference in marks within a complete percentile. Consequently, many students may suffer losses in different shifts. Therefore, the normalization process is more appropriate.

Education expert Dev Sharma said according to the NTA's clarification, students scoring between 285 and 300 marks are awarded 100 percentiles. However, only two candidates achieved 300 out of 300 and were awarded All India Rank 1. These include Kabir Chillar, a student from Kota, and Pasala Mohit from Andhra Pradesh.

An example cited by NTA is of a student who scored 180 in one shift comprising a difficult paper. The same student scored 180 in another shift with a slightly easier paper. Therefore, if this result is released in percentiles, students from the difficult shifts will feel cheated, as the result would be 60 per cent in both shifts. This would give a student scoring 180 in an easier shift an unfair advantage. Therefore, normalizing the percentiles would result in a higher percentile for students with harder shifts."

The NTA stated a statistically robust normalization process is used to calculate the percentile scores for each shift based on which, rankings are then calculated based on the percentiles for all shifts.

Sharma explained that the NTA has stated that the raw marks for the 99th percentile range from 165 to 196, a difference of 31 marks. The NTA also stated that 31 marks out of 300 can be a significant difference. Therefore, it is preferable to release results in percentiles. The difference at the 98th percentile was 27, and at the 97th percentile it was 26.

The National Testing Agency stated that the raw marks obtained in the exam may vary. This is the reason a student who scores 99.5 percentile in one shift scores higher than one who scores the same percentile in another shift. According to the NTA, the method is not new or experimental. It has been in use for many years and is also used by many institutions in global examinations. In India, it has been reviewed by expert committees of the Ministry of Education.

Sharma said a student scoring 100 percentile, meaning the shift topper, can also be considered to be the one scoring the highest marks in that shift. Even two students with the same score can score 100 percentile. Simply put, percentile means that the percentage of students who score below a candidate's percentile is the same as the percentile of students who score below that candidate. Giving an example, he explained that if a candidate scores 95 percentile, it means that 5 per cent of students scored higher than that, while the remaining 95 per cent scored lower. "This seems to be a unique formula for calculating percentile," he said.

Sharma explained the process. "The highest scorer in a shift and the number of candidates below that shift are multiplied by 100. This is then divided by the number of candidates who sat in that shift. The resulting figure determines the candidate's percentile. For example, if 1,000 candidates sat in an exam shift, the candidate whose percentile is to be calculated will be considered to have a 100 percentile. Similarly, if a candidate ranks 19th from the top, there are 981 candidates below them. Based on this, their percentile would be 98.1. The number is decided on the basis of his/her raw score".