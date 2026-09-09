ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA Begins UGC-NET Re-Exam For English, Commerce And Sociology After Question Paper Errors

New Delhi: Months after significant errors were found in the original June UGC-NET exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) commenced re-examinations on Wednesday for English, Commerce and Sociology. The English paper's schedule is from 9 AM to Noon in the first shift. On the same day, candidates appearing for the Commerce paper will take the examination in the second shift, scheduled from 3 PM to 6 PM. The re-examination for Sociology will take place on September 10 from 9 AM to Noon in the first shift.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was originally conducted between June 22 and 30 across 87 subjects to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and PhD admissions. However, following multiple complaints regarding errors in these papers, the testing agency constituted a committee to inquire into the matter.

According to the NTA, the panel found that the question papers contained numerous factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, flaws in question stem wording, grammatical mistakes, and gender/number agreement errors, alongside the repetition of a significant number of previously administered questions.

Based on the committee's recommendations, the NTA ordered a re-examination for these three subjects. The decision to conduct the re-test comes amid criticism of the agency's examination processes and protests by student organisations, including National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA).