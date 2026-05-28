ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA Announces Revised Schedule For CUET-UG 2026; Exams On May 31, June 6 & 7

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has released revised examination dates and admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test 2026 for admissions in undergraduate programmes that were rescheduled from May 28 owing to Eid-ul-Azha. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the examinations will now be conducted on May 31, June 6 and June 7.

The NTA said that admit cards for candidates appearing for the test on May 31 have been released and they can be downloaded from the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. The admit cards for June 6 and 7 will be released soon, the agency said.