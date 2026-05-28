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NTA Announces Revised Schedule For CUET-UG 2026; Exams On May 31, June 6 & 7

Admit cards for candidates appearing for the test on May 31 have been released, and they can be downloaded from the official website

NTA CUET UG EXAM 2026
FILE - Candidates appear in the CUET UG exam (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST

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New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has released revised examination dates and admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test 2026 for admissions in undergraduate programmes that were rescheduled from May 28 owing to Eid-ul-Azha. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the examinations will now be conducted on May 31, June 6 and June 7.

The NTA said that admit cards for candidates appearing for the test on May 31 have been released and they can be downloaded from the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. The admit cards for June 6 and 7 will be released soon, the agency said.

“Stay updated by checking the official website regularly,” the NTA said. The Common University Entrance Test-UG (CUET-UG) was introduced in 2022 to standardise admissions across Central, state, and select private universities in the country.

Replacing multiple entrance tests, CUET-UG aims to provide a uniform assessment platform to evaluate candidates on language skills, domain-specific subjects and general aptitude, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities.

Also Read

  1. NTA Postpones May 28 CUET UG Exam In View Of Eid Holiday
  2. CUET UG 2026: Exam Kicks Off In 13 Countries, Check NTA's Full Guidelines

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CUET UG EXAM 2026
CUET EXAM MAY 31
CUET UG NEW EXAM SCHEDULE
CUET UG 2026 REVISED SCHEDULE
CUET UG EXAM DATES

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