ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination To Be Held On June 21: NTA Announces After Govt Approval

Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest over the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam following allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, in Chennai ( ANI )

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that the re-examination for NEET (UG) 2026 will be conducted on June 21, 2026.

In an official statement, NTA, the exam conducting body, said the decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India.

"The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026," the agency said in a post on X, days after the medical entrance exam was cancelled over allegations of paper leak and irregularities.

The NTA has also advised candidates and parents to rely only on official communication channels for updates and information related to the examination. Candidates can contact the agency through its official email ID and helpline numbers for any queries regarding the examination process, NTA said.

The announcement came a day after a high-level meeting was held at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for conducting the examination again.