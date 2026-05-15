NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination To Be Held On June 21: NTA Announces After Govt Approval
CBI has intensified its probe into the alleged paper leak case, which affected nearly 22.79 lakh candidates who had registered for the exam this year.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST|
Updated : May 15, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that the re-examination for NEET (UG) 2026 will be conducted on June 21, 2026.
In an official statement, NTA, the exam conducting body, said the decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India.
"The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026," the agency said in a post on X, days after the medical entrance exam was cancelled over allegations of paper leak and irregularities.
📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Examination Date Announced— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 15, 2026
The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026.
Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA.…
The NTA has also advised candidates and parents to rely only on official communication channels for updates and information related to the examination. Candidates can contact the agency through its official email ID and helpline numbers for any queries regarding the examination process, NTA said.
The announcement came a day after a high-level meeting was held at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for conducting the examination again.
According to official sources, the meeting was held late on Thursday evening in presence of Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh, and senior officials from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), when discussions were held on various arrangements related to the fresh conduct of the medical entrance examination.
The NTA had earlier cancelled the May 3 NEET-UG examination following allegations of irregularities linked to the test, leaving more than 22 lakh medical aspirants uncertain about the admission process.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over probe into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case. On Thursday, a Delhi court granted the CBI seven-day custody of five accused arrested in connection with the case. The agency also detained two more suspects as part of the ongoing investigation.
According to officials, the CBI is also examining the possible involvement of insiders within the NTA in the alleged irregularities.
The five accused sent to CBI custody are Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram.
The court observed that the allegations pointed to the role of an “organised gang” involved in leaking and circulating confidential examination papers for money.
NEET-UG is the national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country.
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