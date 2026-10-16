ETV Bharat / bharat

NSUI Workers Detained In Delhi As Student Body Demands FIR Over Alleged Police Assault

NSUI members protest outside Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi, demanding an FIR into the alleged assault on women workers. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police detained National Students' Union of India (NSUI) national president Vinod Jakhar and several other members during a protest outside Parliament Street Police Station on Thursday night.

The Congress-affiliated student organisation was demanding an FIR into the alleged assault on its workers, including women activists, on October 14. Jakhar remains detained at Sector 23 Dwarka Police Station, while other NSUI members are being held at different police stations, the organisation said.

Led by Jakhar, NSUI workers staged a dharna outside the police station, raising slogans against the police and demanding action on their complaint. Police personnel attempted to remove the protesters as they occupied the road, detaining several workers. NSUI alleged that two of its workers, Athira and Ritu, were beaten by police personnel during the October 14 incident. The organisation further claimed that some women activists were taken to a dark room and assaulted with shoes and boots. "We have come here only to seek the registration of an FIR, but the DCP is neither speaking to us nor listening to us. Is demanding justice for our women workers a crime?" Jakhar said.