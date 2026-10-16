NSUI Workers Detained In Delhi As Student Body Demands FIR Over Alleged Police Assault
Opposition representatives joined the demonstration as the organisation questioned police accountability and demanded an impartial inquiry into allegations of mistreatment of its members.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police detained National Students' Union of India (NSUI) national president Vinod Jakhar and several other members during a protest outside Parliament Street Police Station on Thursday night.
The Congress-affiliated student organisation was demanding an FIR into the alleged assault on its workers, including women activists, on October 14. Jakhar remains detained at Sector 23 Dwarka Police Station, while other NSUI members are being held at different police stations, the organisation said.
Led by Jakhar, NSUI workers staged a dharna outside the police station, raising slogans against the police and demanding action on their complaint. Police personnel attempted to remove the protesters as they occupied the road, detaining several workers.
NSUI alleged that two of its workers, Athira and Ritu, were beaten by police personnel during the October 14 incident. The organisation further claimed that some women activists were taken to a dark room and assaulted with shoes and boots.
"We have come here only to seek the registration of an FIR, but the DCP is neither speaking to us nor listening to us. Is demanding justice for our women workers a crime?" Jakhar said.
He said NSUI representatives had met an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Additional DCP) on Wednesday to seek registration of an FIR, but their complaint remained unregistered. Jakhar alleged that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) did not respond to their calls and that another Additional DCP gave conflicting explanations about the incident, accusing the police of trying to shield the personnel involved.
"We will protest again tomorrow. We will certainly file an FIR — that is our constitutional right," Jakhar said, asserting that the organisation would continue its agitation.
NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Pandey condemned the detentions and demanded an FIR and an impartial investigation into the alleged assault. He also accused the Delhi Police of shielding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged that the police were acting under political influence.
CPI leader Annie Raja and Congress MP Jebi Mather joined the protest, demanding a fair investigation. NSUI warned it would intensify its agitation if police did not register an FIR, saying the detention of its leadership would not deter it from seeking justice.
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