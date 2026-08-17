NSUI, AISA, SFI Stage Protest Against NTA Over UGC NET Irregularities, Seek Chairman's Resignation
NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar demanded the resignation of the NTA chairman and alleged that repeated failures have undermined the credibility of the agency.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced to re-conduct UGC-NET 2026 examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology papers, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), along with other student wings, on Monday staged a protest outside the NTA office here, seeking the immediate resignation of the NTA Chairman.
The Congress' students wing also demanded that the NTA, which conducts different exams from time to time, be scrapped. Notably, NTA on Sunday announced to re-conduct examinations for three subjects after it received several complaints about "multiple errors" in the respective papers.
This morning, hundreds of NSUI members and UGC-NET aspirants staged a demonstration, prompting authorities to deploy a large number of police personnel outside the office.
Addressing the protestors, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar alleged that repeated failures of the examination system reflect direct political interference of the BJP and the RSS, thereby undermining the credibility of educational institutions.
He demanded that the NTA be scrapped and the NTA Chairman resign immediately. "Students cannot be made to pay the price for NTA’s failures. We demand that NTA be scrapped and its Chairman resign. We will continue this fight until NTA is banned and students receive justice," he said.
Meanwhile, several NSUI members sustained injuries during police action, the organisation claimed. The NSUI chief reiterated that it will continue to stand with UGC-NET aspirants and intensify its movement until accountability is fixed and a transparent, fair and credible examination system is ensured.
'Investigate Paper Leak Allegations'
The All India Students' Association (AISA) termed the allegations of paper leaks in the UGC-NET exam as "serious" and demanded a comprehensive investigation. The organisation noted that students had raised concerns during the exam itself, and now that three papers have been cancelled, an impartial inquiry into these complaints is essential.
AISA has demanded an investigation into the roles of those involved in setting the question paper, conducting the exam, and managing the entire process. The organisation asserted that strict action should be taken against anyone found to have been negligent or complicit.
SFI Raises Questions Over NTA's Accountability
Meanwhile, the Delhi State Committee of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) also launched a protest against the NTA, releasing a poster calling for a demonstration outside the NTA office in Okhla at 3 PM on Monday. The SFI has questioned the NTA's examination system following the cancellation of exams for three subjects. The organisation argued that the cancellation of exams will not only force students to prepare all over again but also delay subsequent processes, such as PhD admissions.
SFI Demands To Abolish NTA
Questioning the NTA's functioning, the SFI has also demanded the abolition of the agency. The organisation alleged that the exam-conducting agency has repeatedly come under scrutiny due to student grievances and controversies surrounding the examinations. The SFI maintained that such a situation is "unacceptable" for national-level exams that impact students' futures. The organisation has called for greater accountability and transparency in the examination system.
It may be mentioned that the Congress has launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre since the NTA announced to re-conduct the examination.
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "Modi ji, look at what your NTA has just done. UGC-NET exams for Sociology, English and Commerce were held between 22 and 30 June. Nearly two months later, NTA has cancelled all three because it set faulty papers and repeated old questions."
"Thousands of candidates who prepared for years, filled forms, paid the fees, travelled to distant centres, must now do it all again in September. NTA makes the mistake but the student serves the sentence.I said this in Kota, in Dehradun, in Prayagraj, and I will keep saying it - this is no longer an education system. It is an extraction machine. It takes your money, your years, your mental health, and your confidence and returns nothing. Not even a job," he wrote on X.
Gandhi continued, "NTA still won't answer the real question - were these papers leaked before the exam? Just like every other arm of the Modi government, NTA never says it’s their fault. Just like every other compromised paper, I am absolutely sure there will be no accountability. Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation was the first step, not the last. NTA’s leadership must be held accountable too."
In his message to students, he said, "To every student sitting this exam again in September - you are not the problem. PM Modi built a system that cannot run an exam and then blames the students who take it. Your years are being stolen and we will not stop until PM Modi answers for it."
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