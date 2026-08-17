ETV Bharat / bharat

NSUI, AISA, SFI Stage Protest Against NTA Over UGC NET Irregularities, Seek Chairman's Resignation

New Delhi: A day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced to re-conduct UGC-NET 2026 examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology papers, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), along with other student wings, on Monday staged a protest outside the NTA office here, seeking the immediate resignation of the NTA Chairman.

The Congress' students wing also demanded that the NTA, which conducts different exams from time to time, be scrapped. Notably, NTA on Sunday announced to re-conduct examinations for three subjects after it received several complaints about "multiple errors" in the respective papers.

This morning, hundreds of NSUI members and UGC-NET aspirants staged a demonstration, prompting authorities to deploy a large number of police personnel outside the office.

Addressing the protestors, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar alleged that repeated failures of the examination system reflect direct political interference of the BJP and the RSS, thereby undermining the credibility of educational institutions.

He demanded that the NTA be scrapped and the NTA Chairman resign immediately. "Students cannot be made to pay the price for NTA’s failures. We demand that NTA be scrapped and its Chairman resign. We will continue this fight until NTA is banned and students receive justice," he said.

Meanwhile, several NSUI members sustained injuries during police action, the organisation claimed. The NSUI chief reiterated that it will continue to stand with UGC-NET aspirants and intensify its movement until accountability is fixed and a transparent, fair and credible examination system is ensured.

'Investigate Paper Leak Allegations'

The All India Students' Association (AISA) termed the allegations of paper leaks in the UGC-NET exam as "serious" and demanded a comprehensive investigation. The organisation noted that students had raised concerns during the exam itself, and now that three papers have been cancelled, an impartial inquiry into these complaints is essential.

AISA has demanded an investigation into the roles of those involved in setting the question paper, conducting the exam, and managing the entire process. The organisation asserted that strict action should be taken against anyone found to have been negligent or complicit.