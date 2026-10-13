ETV Bharat / bharat

NSUI Calls Dharna At Police Station Over 'assault' On Women Members During Delhi Protest

Security personnel detain National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists during a protest demanding immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday called a dharna outside the Connaught Place police station, alleging Delhi Police personnel assaulted women members during a flash protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The organisation claimed several activists were detained during the protest and brought to Connaught Place police station, with some of them yet to be released. A video circulated on social media purportedly shows a woman NSUI member being dragged by her hair by a female police officer, onto a bus in which protesters were being detained.

The NSUI, in a post on its official X handle, condemned the alleged treatment of its members, saying, "Don't you feel even a shred of shame? Such inhuman treatment of students who are raising their voices for their rights and democracy!" It further asserted that "voices can be suppressed with batons and oppression, but not courage".

Earlier, the Congress' student wing staged a flash protest at Gate 7 of Rajiv Chowk Metro station in Connaught Place, demanding Kumar's immediate resignation over allegations of electoral irregularities.

The protest was led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, who was detained along with hundreds of activists, according to the student organisation. A large police force was deployed in Connaught Place area -- located close to Jantar Mantar -- as protesters raised slogans against the CEC.