Students, NSUI Members Protest Over Alleged Irregularities In CBSE’s OSM Evaluation System In New Delhi
The CBSE has maintained that the OSM was introduced to reduce human error and to ensure transparency in exams
Published : May 30, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Hundreds of students and National Students' Unions of India (NSUI) members on Saturday lodged a protest at the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) headquarters at Patparganj in New Delhi over the alleged irregularities in the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system.
Dozens of students have complained about errors in their marks and answer sheets, with one earlier alleging that his Class XII Physics answer sheet, which was uploaded, belonged to someone else, raising questions over the digital evaluation system. The OSM system works by scanning physical copies of answer sheets, which are then uploaded to an online portal for evaluation.
The CBSE has maintained that the OSM was introduced to reduce human error and to ensure transparency in exams. Students and activists have, however, said that the new system has failed to fix the errors in manual evaluation, as the scanned copies of answer sheets were blurry, while some pages were missing, due to which digital copies did not match the paper answer sheets.
NSUI national president, Vinod Jakhar, said that the mismatch has put the academic future of thousands of students at risk. Describing the evaluation process as "opaque", the NSUI demanded accountability from CBSE officials.
Protesters highlighted that the students received lower marks despite performing well in examinations, which has resulted in "stress and uncertainty" among them as well as the parents across the country. Demonstrators demanded an immediate end to the "flawed OSM" system as well as accountability for evaluation discrepancies and sought a transparent and student-friendly re-evaluation process.
Jakhar said that the protection of students' academic future and mental well-being should be a priority, and the CBSE cannot play with the future of students.
"CBSE cannot play with the future of students. Thousands of students across the country are suffering because of a careless evaluation system. The OSM process has created confusion and distrust among students. NSUI stands firmly with every affected student and will continue this fight until justice is delivered," he said.
The NSUI leader added that the students’ future should not be jeopardised. "A student’s future is not a file to be processed casually. Behind every answer sheet are years of hard work, dreams, and sacrifices made by families. We demand complete transparency in the evaluation process and immediate corrective action from CBSE," said Jakhar.
The NSUI leader further stated that the organisation will continue to raise the issue on every platform until all affected students receive justice and CBSE takes responsibility for its failures.
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