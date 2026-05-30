ETV Bharat / bharat

Students, NSUI Members Protest Over Alleged Irregularities In CBSE’s OSM Evaluation System In New Delhi

NSUI activists raise slogans during a protest, alleging irregularities in the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system, outside the board's headquarters at Patparganj, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 30, 2026. ( PTI photo )

New Delhi: Hundreds of students and National Students' Unions of India (NSUI) members on Saturday lodged a protest at the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) headquarters at Patparganj in New Delhi over the alleged irregularities in the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system.

Dozens of students have complained about errors in their marks and answer sheets, with one earlier alleging that his Class XII Physics answer sheet, which was uploaded, belonged to someone else, raising questions over the digital evaluation system. The OSM system works by scanning physical copies of answer sheets, which are then uploaded to an online portal for evaluation.

The CBSE has maintained that the OSM was introduced to reduce human error and to ensure transparency in exams. Students and activists have, however, said that the new system has failed to fix the errors in manual evaluation, as the scanned copies of answer sheets were blurry, while some pages were missing, due to which digital copies did not match the paper answer sheets.

NSUI national president, Vinod Jakhar, said that the mismatch has put the academic future of thousands of students at risk. Describing the evaluation process as "opaque", the NSUI demanded accountability from CBSE officials.

Protesters highlighted that the students received lower marks despite performing well in examinations, which has resulted in "stress and uncertainty" among them as well as the parents across the country. Demonstrators demanded an immediate end to the "flawed OSM" system as well as accountability for evaluation discrepancies and sought a transparent and student-friendly re-evaluation process.