ETV Bharat / bharat

18 Years After 26/11, NSG Focuses On Black Cat Commandos' Operational Readiness With New Uniform Fabric Standards

New Delhi: As the country prepares to mark the 18th anniversary of the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks, the National Security Guard (NSG), whose Black Cat commandos spearheaded Operation Black Tornado to eliminate the terrorists during the three-day siege, is focusing on another important aspect of operational preparedness--the quality and performance of uniforms worn by its personnel.

Moving beyond conventional considerations of uniform design and appearance, the elite counter-terror force has prescribed a comprehensive set of technical specifications for specialised nylon-cotton blended fabric, known as NYCO, for its operational clothing.

According to the detailed technical framework for operational clothing issued by the Office of the Directorate General, NSG, a copy of which is in ETV Bharat's possession, the new standards seek to ensure a balance between durability, strength, breathability and moisture management, particularly for personnel deployed for prolonged operations in demanding climatic conditions.

NSG continues to undertake specialised counter-terrorism, anti-hijacking and VIP protection responsibilities, where personnel must remain operationally effective under physically demanding circumstances.

NSG commandos during a training session (Special Arrangement)

The development assumes significance following an incident in April this year, when an NSG commando deployed for the close protection of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu fainted during a public engagement in Vijayawada amid temperatures of around 44 degrees Celsius. The incident prompted a review of the physical challenges commandos face during prolonged VIP security duties while wearing heavy protective equipment.

The existing black overalls, with bulletproof jackets weighing about six kg and other equipment, add to the heat burden on personnel. The NSG subsequently recommended breathable NYCO fabric for its VIP protection commandos.

What changes?

The most significant change is the fabric composition and its functional properties rather than the uniform’s overall design.

The existing black overalls retain considerable heat during outdoor deployments. The proposed NYCO material improves comfort during prolonged duty in hot and humid conditions. The new specification prescribes a 50:50 nylon-cotton blend.

The nine-page technical document does not mandate changes in the uniform’s design, pattern or stitching. The prescribed colour for the pattern cloth is complete dark Z-black, indicating that the focus is on improving the material while retaining the established black appearance.

An official aware of the matter told ETV Bharat that the proposed change is primarily a functional upgrade rather than a complete visual redesign of the Black Cat uniform.

A detailed technical framework for operational clothing

The specifications by the Office of the Directorate General, NSG, establish comprehensive manufacturing and quality-assurance requirements for NYCO fabric.

"The material must conform to the rib-stop weave standard IS-13510:2000, have a minimum width of 150 cm and a weight of 220 plus or minus 15 grams per square metre," the document stated.

The minimum thread density has been fixed at 400 ends per decimetre and 180 picks per decimetre.

The fabric must demonstrate a minimum breaking strength of 1,000 Newtons in the warp direction and 500 Newtons in the weft direction. Its minimum tearing strength must be 35 Newtons in both directions.

It must also withstand abrasion testing of up to 50,000 cycles without thread breakage. These requirements are intended to ensure that improved breathability does not come at the cost of durability.

Ventilation and moisture management in focus

A significant feature of the specification is the fabric’s ability to manage moisture and maintain performance under prolonged use.